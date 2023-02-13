133 lb Port A's Colton Ferguson takes down Oswayo's Riley May

Port Allegany’s Colton Furgeson (left) takes down Oswayo Valley’s Riley May during their 133-pound bout at the inaugural Allegheny Mountain League wrestling championships, held Monday at Bradford High.

 Wade Aiken/The Bradford Era

BRADFORD, Pa. — It didn’t have any district, regional or state implications.

For some, it was a postseason tune-up, and for others, a chance to show what they’ve built this season.

