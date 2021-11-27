BRADFORD, Pa. — The winter athletic season approaches and change comes with it as the Bradford girls basketball team has a new head coach.
Tony Richards has been hired to lead the Owls, and the Warren Area High School graduate brings two traits that should prove invaluable to Bradford. For starters, he has a long coaching career on both the girls and boys side.
“I’ve been coaching since 2001,” he said. “I’ve kinda been a journeyman’s coach. I’ve never stayed anywhere long enough to see the final outcome or what the final outcome could have been. That’s mainly because of life-changing events. But I’ve coached at all levels.
“I’ve been a varsity coach on the boys and girls side, I’ve been a JV coach on both sides, I’ve been a feeder coach on two successful turnaround programs (Youngsville girls and Sheffield boys).”
Second, Richards understands that a successful high school program takes more than just players. It’s a system with layers. The youth programs need to be strong if the junior high and JV teams, all the way to varsity, want to be strong.
“When I first came out here one of my priorities was to dig right into the youth teams to see where it was at,” Richards said. “I was shocked to see that the GYBL hasn’t been running for a couple years, maybe because of Covid. But we got that back up and have around 70 girls … participating in that right now, and that’s awesome.
“That’s where it all starts. You have to have a quality youth program and I care about the whole program. I coached the junior high (team) this year too.”
Richards didn’t expect to come to Bradford.
His son attends the summer basketball camp run by University of Pitt-Bradford. He’s been friends with Jesse DeLoof, the new men’s basketball coach at UPB, for some time and that’s how he learned of the job opening.
“It’s very humbling for me to be here,” he said. “I want to thank the administration of the school for giving me a chance. Whether I’m here for two years or 10, this is most likely my last reign coaching for a school … I’m excited to be here and I’m up for the challenge.”
Plenty of young coaches find a system they love and don’t realize that the system isn’t one size fits all. If the players change, the system needs to change with it. But Richards feels like he’s learned over the years to not make that error.
“I was actually a varsity girls head coach when I was 22 years-old,” Richards said. “That’s a mistake I made early on in my coaching career for sure. I have learned through my coaching career … I’m not going to sit here and say my way is better than the previous coaching staff. I have a system … it’s my job to make the system fit the players that we have.”
The system is going to remain underwraps as the Owls prepare for the season. But Richards has made it clear to his players what he wants from them.
“I just want these kids to have a blue-collar work ethic,” he said. “We have to play great defense. And offensively, I want them to pass up a good shot to get their teammate a great shot. It’s a different brand of basketball than what they’re used to playing, but I’m asking them to trust the process. Believe in each other and believe in us as coaches.”
Richards’ approach may not be unique but it is genuine. He wants to help his players get better on the court and off of it.
“We say the same thing every day,” Richards said. “We approach each practice one practice at a time. We’re gonna do the same with every game. One game at a time. Regardless of the outcome we’re gonna come in and keep working. That’s how you get better. Keep working.
“I ask them for two things everyday. One is, be better tomorrow than you were today. The other is, everyday you want to come in here and give the best version of yourself that you can be. Just be the best version of yourself, everyday. And not just in basketball but in life.”
Bradford girls basketball will begin its season at the Otto-Eldred Tip-Off tournament on Friday, Dec. 10.