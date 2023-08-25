Just in time for football season, two authors and Buffalo sports historians have an offering aimed at Buffalo Bills fans.
Written by Greg D. Tranter and Budd Bailey, “The Buffalo Bills: an Illustrated Timeline of a Storied Team” is a 176-page hardcover. The book would be a fine coffee table addition for fans who know their history, or for young ones looking to learn about the team’s origins and the many decades before the franchise’s current renaissance as a perennial contender.
As the title suggests, the book follows the Bills all the way from their founding by Ralph Wilson all the way to the 2022 season, concluding with the traumatic Damar Hamlin game in Cincinnati and the disappointing playoff loss to the Bengals last January. In between is a chronological tracking of the team’s highs and lows and the many coaches and star players that have come through the old War Memorial Stadium to what’s now known as Highmark Stadium.
The images are striking, putting team history in bright colors. But the writing isn’t to be overlooked: comprehensive, but still digestible stories of notable events, games, or figures. For die-hards whose fandoms span decades, the stories may be a jog down memory lane. For younger ones, they may be a window into the past that you never heard about.
THERE’S A LOT to dive into, whether you want to read it year-by-year, cover-to-cover, or pick out a certain period that interests you. Of particular interest to me were a couple passages in the mid-to-late 80s, the cusp of the teams that would make four straight trips to the Super Bowl.
The first that struck my eye was a short story on the origin of the “Shout Song,” which blares over the home stadium speakers after every Bills touchdown or field goal. Many probably know the original “Shout,” performed by the Isley Brothers and popularized in the movie “Animal House.” But how did that 1959 pop song become an anthem for a pro football team and its fans? The answer is in the book.
Then, on the next page, the authors delve into the so-called “Counterfeit Bills.” The dubious title came about during the 1987 NFLPA strike, when the Bills fielded a team of replacement players. “The game has been called the single worst contest in the modern history of pro football,” the authors say of a meeting between the “Counterfeit” Bills and the Giants’ replacement team, when the Bills prevailed in overtime, 6-3 on a field goal by Orchard Park native Todd Schlopy.
Only weeks later the strike was resolved and Bill Polian soon traded for the rights to an Alabama linebacker named Cornelius Bennett.
Bailey, the co-author and retired former Buffalo News sportswriter, said he and Tranter knew the basics they wanted to work from, given how long they’d followed the team as fans or sportswriters.
“We’re both seniors and we’re both retired so we’re familiar with everything that was a candidate (to be included),” Bailey said. “Maybe the one difference would be when we started making up lists, there were three types of stories: small, medium and large. And the large ones, you know they’re going to be the Super Bowls and championship games and great finishes and all that. The small ones, there’s enough to tell stories that aren’t as well known.”
That’s where the authors brought their own insights into lesser-known tales, like the origins of ‘The Bills make me wanna shout,’ or how a group of fans came to be known as the ‘Bills Mafia’ in the 2000s.
“I didn’t know the stories behind the Bills’ use of that song and acquiring the rights or the Bills Mafia’s beginning,” Bailey said. “And Greg didn’t know about Booth Lusteg missing a game-winning field goal at War Memorial Stadium (in 1966) and walking home and getting mugged on the way home and when the police came, he told them, ‘I deserved it.’ There are little items like that, that are part of the team’s history that aren’t really that commonly known.”
THE BACK PAGES include appendices such as chronology of Bills coaches and starting quarterbacks by season or the list of Pro Football Hall of Famers who wore a Bills uniform. But one list sure to cause entertaining debates is the “All-Time Uniform Number Teams.” Tranter and Bailey picked a first and second-team player for all 99 uniform numbers. Some are more obvious, like 12, 17, 34 or 83. But what about No. 60? Mitch Morse or Jerry Ostroski? Or 58, Mike Stratton or Shane Conlan? The number of current-day Bills on the list reflects what a talented group the Bills’ front office has assembled.
There’s something interesting about pretty much every major Bills figure you can think of, from Ralph Wilson to Lou Saban to O.J. Simpson … Bill Polian and Marv Levy to Sean McDermott, Josh Allen and Damar Hamlin.
Bailey said the idea for the book came from publisher Reedy Press, which did a similar book on the Kansas City Chiefs’ history after their Super Bowl triumph in 2020. The idea went to Bailey last August: with the Bills a popular preseason pick to win the Lombardi trophy, who not another book chronicling their more than 60-year history? Bailey linked up with Tranter, an author himself and longtime Bills fan who accumulated one of the largest collections of Bills memorabilia in the world before donating it to the Buffalo History Museum. The co-authors were already in progress on a book chronicling the Buffalo Braves, the city’s 1970s NBA franchise.
“I knew that he would be a big help on images, not that he didn’t help out on writing because we more or less split that,” Bailey said. “He can look at a uniform and pick out, (he’d) know what year the team played in, whether it was ‘94 or ‘95 by the decal on it or something. And I knew he loved it and I knew he’d work hard at it.”
“They wanted it essentially done by the end of the season and two people made a lot of sense under those circumstances. I knew I’d rather do it with two people and get it right than me just try to muddle through over the winter and try to put it all together myself.”
Of course the 2022 season didn’t turn out as Bills fans had hoped, but interest in the franchise remains at a high.
The two authors came up with so many stories of Bills history that not all fit into the finished product, so Bailey is publishing the rest online at the Buffalo Sports Page website.
Starting in August, work on the book lasted roughly the length of a season. “We got all the material in, shortly after the Cincinnati game ... then it was just a matter of making it all work at the end,” Bailey noted.
The book can be found at most Buffalo bookstores and at online retailers including Amazon.