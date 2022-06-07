ST. BONAVENTURE — The St. Bonaventure men's basketball team will play in two marquee non-conference events in the New York City area this coming season.
The Bonnies are set to take on Notre Dame Friday, Nov. 25 at UBS Arena in Belmont Park as part of the 2022 Gotham Classic and then will battle Iona in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
St. Bonaventure will play Notre Dame for the eighth time in program history in a Black Friday showdown sure to be circled on the calendars of Bona fans everywhere. The Fighting Irish went 24-11 this past season, including a 15-5 mark in the ACC. Notre Dame defeated Rutgers, 89-87, in a double overtime thriller in the First Four before knocking off Alabama, 78-64, in last year's NCAA Tournament. UND holds a 5-2 all-time series lead and this year's matchup will be the first between the two programs since 1994.
The Gotham Classic will move to the brand new UBS Arena, home of the New York Islanders of the NHL. The $1.1 billion multi-purpose arena opened in November 2021.
Presented by the Gazelle Group, the Gotham Classic dates to 2012 and Bona will make its first appearance in the event this year. The full schedule for the Gotham Classic will be announced later this summer.
For the third time in the past four years, the Bonnies will take part in a prestigious non-conference showcase hosted by the Basketball Hall of Fame.
This year, it will be in the Barclays Center against Iona, one of the nation's top mid-major squads last year under head coach Rick Pitino. The Gaels finished the season 25-8 overall and 17-3 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, reaching the NIT.
Bona's history with Iona dates to the first meeting between the schools in 1955 and the Bonnies own an 11-5 all-time record vs. the Gaels. The teams have not met since the 2013-14 season when the Bonnies scored a 102-89 home victory.
Bona's game will be part of a Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational quadruple-header. The Bonnies' game will be third on the docket for the day following Maryland vs. Tennessee in the opener and Oklahoma State vs. Virginia Tech. The finale will see UMass play Hofstra.
The two New York City area events continue a recent tradition for the Bonnies playing in professional arenas.
Last season, Bona played in both the Never Forget Tribute Classic (Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., home of the New Jersey Devils) and the Hall of Fame Shootout (Spectrum Center in Charlotte, home of the Charlotte Hornets). In 2020, the Bonnies defeated Akron in Charlotte's Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, home of the Cleveland Cavaliers, a year after beating Rutgers in Toronto's ScotiaBank Arena, home of the Toronto Raptors, in the Basketball Hall of Fame Naismith Classic. SBU also played in Buffalo's KeyBank Arena in 2019 as well. Bona's title victory in the 2019 Boca Beach Classic was also presented by the Basketball Hall of Fame.