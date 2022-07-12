The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team will face South Dakota State in a non-conference game at the Sanford Pentagon on Nov. 15.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Sept. 13.
“We continue to add quality and intriguing Division I matchups to our schedule at the Sanford Pentagon that give fans a chance to experience a combination of new teams and local favorites,” said Jesse Smith, vice president of Sanford Sports. “Both St. Bonaventure and South Dakota State are coming off incredibly successful seasons, and we’re looking forward to them competing against each other on Heritage Court.”
A member of the Summit League, South Dakota State is coming off a historic 30-5 season that featured an undefeated conference regular season (18-0), a Summit League tournament championship and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
“To be able to partner with Sanford and play in the Pentagon, which is one of the premier facilities in the country, is another great opportunity,” said Eric Henderson, South Dakota State head coach. “To have our opponent be St. Bonaventure with the history and the tradition that they have, it really (works out) well for us. We like to challenge ourselves in the non-conference in order to prepare us for conference play, and that’s exactly what this does.”
THIS IS the first trip to Heritage Court for Bona.
The Bonnies finished the 2021-22 season with a 21-10 record and reached the semifinals of the NIT Tournament before falling to eventual champion Xavier.
“We look forward to the opportunity of playing South Dakota State at the Sanford Pentagon,” Bona coach Mark Schmidt said. “It’s a venue which hosts prestigious college basketball events every year, and we’re excited about making our first trip there. We’ll be presented with a great challenge in facing one of the top mid-major programs in the country for another marquee date on our non-conference schedule.”
This will be the first meeting between South Dakota State and Bona.
Since opening in 2013, the Sanford Pentagon has hosted 63 Division I men’s college basketball games. The Pentagon has also hosted 16 NCAA Division I women’s college basketball games including a double header last season featuring eventual national champion South Carolina, Final Four participant Louisville, Sweet 16 participant South Dakota and NCAA Tournament qualifier Arizona.