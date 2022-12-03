BUFFALO — It’s not exactly that the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team has arrived.
One could look at the first half of Wednesday night’s “we’ll take it” win over Middle Tennessee, when Bona fell behind by 11 and was handled on the glass, to know that there’s plenty of room for improvement.
Still, the Bonnies (5-2) have won four-straight and are 2-3 possessions from being unbeaten. This is a group that notched a convincing victory over Notre Dame — yeah, the same Irish that then went and hammered No. 20 Michigan State by 18 — found a way against veteran, Top 115-ish Middle Tennessee and came just shy of beating a South Dakota State squad, essentially on the road, that won 30 games a year ago.
Arrived? Not yet. Slightly ahead of schedule? That certainly seems to be the case.
FOR BONA, though, there’s no time to dwell on how well it’s playing — surprisingly so or not — before Christmas. There’s only the next opportunity to prove that this is for real — this time on the road against its most bitter non-Atantic 10 rival. And that chance comes this afternoon (2:30 p.m., WPIG-FM, ESPN+-live stream) when Bona meets Big 4 foe Buffalo at Alumni Arena.
“We’ve got a long way to go,” said coach Mark Schmidt, when asked his message to the team as it aims for a fifth-straight win. “We’re not nearly where we need to be. If we’re where we are now a month from now, we’re not gonna be a very good team. We haven’t done anything yet …
“We’ve won some, we’ve let some slip away. We haven’t played consistently the way we have to execution-wise. We haven’t arrived at all. If we’re not consistent against Buffalo, they’ll kill us. So we need to make sure we dot the Is and cross the Ts and do what we’re supposed to do.”
In a rivalry that has still mostly been dominated by Bona (it owns an 8-3 advantage since the series was resumed in 2010), Schmidt’s team halted a two-game slide last December in memorable fashion when Jalen Adaway sank a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to secure a 68-65 win in the Reilly Center. Now, it’ll look to reverse two other budding trends: a three-game losing streak in Buffalo (to UB once, Canisius twice) and an 84-79 loss in its last trip to Alumni Arena, in December 2019.
To do that, it’ll have to beat a Buffalo squad that has also begun to find itself following a slow start.
AFTER opening the season 1-4, the Bulls have won consecutive games, pounding the Canisius team that Bona lost to, 86-66, and downing A-10 foe George Mason, 82-74. UB has struggled at times defensively, allowing nearly 79 points per game, and shoots below 30 percent from 3-point range, but it’s helped to offset those numbers by turning opponents over (17 per game) and beating teams off the dribble.
“They’re really aggressive,” Schmidt said. “They pick up full court, they try to deny. Even when they play zone, they play it aggressively. They get into the ball and make it difficult for you to get jump shots. You have to drive the ball; when they’re aggressive, you gotta try to beat them off the ball and make decisions. But they’re good on the ball, they’ve got athletic kids, they’re well-coached.”
And also like Bona, they look entirely different from last year.
Gone are the likes of Jeenathan Williams, Josh Mballa and Ronaldo Segu, who have given the Bonnies problems in the past. Enter the likes of sophomore guard Curtis Jones, a role player turned UB leading scorer (15 points), Division II transfer guard Armoni Foster (10 points), standout juco transfer Zid Powell (13 points) and Central Florida transfer Isaiah Adams (9 points).
UB lost its top seven scorers from a team that went 19-11 a year ago and, like Bona, has a brand-new starting five. Its recent rise has been led by Jones, who has scored 22 points in each of the last three games, including an 11-of-28 mark from 3-point range, and Powell, who had 24 in a season-opening win over Colgate. And though they have a host of new names, they still play the kind of hard-nosed, attacking style that the Bulls have become known for under Nate Oats and, now in Year 4, Jim Whitesell.
“They’re very similar to us — they’ve got a lot of new guys, they’re trying to get better every day, and they have,” Schmidt said. “They’ve got some young guys that are trying to still learn the system, but that system is the same. It’s dribble-drives, it’s pressure defense.
“You see the improvement; all the games that you watch, you see it from the first game to the Canisius game (which came on Sunday, giving the Bulls a six-day rest between games) that they’ve gotten better.”
BONA, during its four-game win streak, has done a superb job defending the 3-point line, limiting opponents to a microscopic 19.8 percent (16-of-81). But, as evidenced by MTSU, it could stand to do a better job on the front line, Schmidt said. (“Against Notre Dame, we wanted to knock them off the 3-point line,” he noted. “With Middle Tennessee, we wanted them to shoot 3s, and we didn’t do a very good job of keeping them in front of us. So it’s game-planning, that’s the key.”)
That will be the No. 1 challenge against the Bulls.
And it comes amid a rivalry that has grown more tense between the teams and fan bases through Oats and Whitesell and two programs that have had plenty of recent success, both with multiple NCAA appearances since 2018 (though UB has only made the NIT so far under Whitesell).
“This is another test tomorrow against a really good team on the road,” Schmidt said, “and we gotta play better than we did against Middle Tennessee and Notre Dame.”