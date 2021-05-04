ST. BONAVENTURE — By Sunday night, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team’s backcourt consisted of three returning standout starters, a Wake Forest transfer and one of the top shooters from the junior college ranks.
But that wasn’t all.
Two days earlier, the Bonnies picked up the first of two weekend commitments, the next in what has become perhaps the most heralded recruiting class of the Mark Schmidt era. It’s a group, then, that also includes a three-star recruit with at least one high-major offer.
Joryam Saizonou, a Netherlands native who played last season at Beckley Prep in West Virginia, has joined the Bonnies, making a verbal pledge Friday before signing his National Letter of Intent on Tuesday. A relatively late bloomer, he had just recently picked up six offers over five days, choosing Bona over Eastern Washington, Marshall, Mount St. Mary’s, Montana State and Boston College.
A 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard, he’ll have four years of eligibility beginning next season.
“I really appreciate all the schools who have recruited me. I appreciate all the schools willing to take a chance on me,” he said in a social media post on Friday. “This was the hardest decision I have ever made. That being said, me and my family have decided that I will be attending St. Bonaventure University these next four years! Can’t wait! Go Bonnies.”
SAIZONOU, rated as a three-star recruit by Rivals, spent a year at Beckley after graduating from McCallie High School in Chattanooga, Tenn. At Beckley, he flew largely under the radar, due in part to a COVID-affected season. But when he did play, he fared well, tallying a season-high 31 points against Massanutten and 24 against both Hargrave and Liberty Heights.
Saizonou, by most accounts, had only just recently begun to turn a corner as a Division I prospect. After a swift rise, however, he’s now being viewed as a late steal for the defending A-10 champion Bonnies.
“One of the fast rising prospects in the country,” Commonwealth Basketball Group tweeted Friday.
Added Prep Hoops Va’s Jack Herron after Saizonou’s 31-point effort in late February, which included a 5-of-11 effort from 3-point range, “6-3 (combo guard) from Netherlands, smooth as can be, tough shot maker from multiple levels, good decision maker in pick-and-rolls. Possibly the most under-recruited ‘21 (prospect) I’ve come across at (the Commonwealth Basketball Group).”
Saizonou played for the Netherlands junior national team and was invited to the Basketball Without Borders Europe camp in 2019, according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony. He averaged 6.6 points and 3.3 assists at the 2019 FIBA Under-18 European Championships.
Saizonou currently plays for the highly regarded West Virginia Generals AAU team.
“Joryam Saizonou is a player to watch out for,” CBB Europe tweeted in early March. “Plays under control. Can shoot off movement. Great use of hesitations and change of speed to get to the rim. Smart cutter. Nice court vision and passing skills (e.g. left-handed bounce passes).”
SAIZONOU, along with juco sharpshooter Linton Brown, who made his commitment Sunday, are the fifth and sixth members of Bona’s 2021 recruiting class, joining former Pitt big man Karim Coulibaly, Wake Forest transfer Quadry Adams, Canadian prep forward Justin Ndjock-Tadjore and juco big man Oluwasegun Durosinmi. It’s a talented group on paper that, combined with the fact Bona welcomes back all five starters from an NCAA Tournament team, has even outside media types lauding the status of Bona’s roster.
“Loaded roster for Coach Schmidt,” Sean Paul, a Mountain West Wire/USA Today Sports Media Group writer tweeted Sunday. “Easily the A-10 favorites.”
Bona now has 11 total scholarship players for 2021-22 – those five starters and an entirely new supporting cast. Schmidt has two available rides remaining, and can sign players to NLIs through Aug. 1 should he choose to use them.
The Bonnies offered 6-foot-8 forward Anouar Mellouk, another Netherlands native who played last season at Fork Union, in the same prep circuit as fellow Dutchman Saizonou, on Monday, per his Twitter account.