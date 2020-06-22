ST. BONAVENTURE — The St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team added a veteran presence to its incoming recruiting class as coach Jesse Fleming has announced the addition of graduate transfer Star Fitzgerald-Greer for the 2020-21 season.
A 6-foot-3 forward, Fitzgerald-Greer spent the past four years at Howard, where she played in 81 games. As a junior in 2018-19, she appeared in 30 contests, making 15 starts, averaging a career-best 3.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and nearly one block in 15 minutes a night. She demonstrated an ability to stretch the floor as well, connecting on 21 3-pointers.
“Star is a great fit to complete our class. She brings additional size and length to our forward position,” Fleming said. “She has the ability to play and defend both front court positions. She can rebound, step out and shoot the 3 and score against mismatches in the post. We look forward to Star helping us immediately this year.”
Fitzgerald-Greer, who will have one season of eligibility, also has multiple connections to St. Bonaventure. The Bronx native is the goddaughter of legendary Bona men’s basketball star Fred Crawford. A member of Bona’s All-Time Team, Crawford scored 1,738 career points, ranking eighth in program history. He went on to play with multiple NBA teams and earned induction into the SBU Athletics Hall of Fame in 1970. Additionally, Fitzgerald-Greer attended high school at Grand St. Campus, where she was a teammate of rising Bona junior Asianae Johnson during her senior season and graduated with high honors. She earned a degree in Sports Medicine from Howard in May.
Fitzgerald-Greer joins transfer guard Tori Harris, who will have two years of eligibility after sitting last year due to NCAA transfer rules, as two upperclassmen newcomers this season. Freshmen Maddie Dziezgowski, a 5-foot-10 guard, and Morgan Gentile, a 5-11 guard, also are set to join the program. A third transfer, 6-foot-3 sophomore forward I’yanna Lops, will be eligible beginning in the second semester after joining the program as a mid-season transfer last January from Cal State Bakersfield.