ST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure women's basketball coach Jesse Fleming has announced the signing of Nikki Oppenheimer to an Athletic Grant-In-Aid for the 2021-22 season.
Oppenheimer will be a graduate student after earning her bachelor's degree in marketing at James Madison. She will have one season of eligibility remaining.
In two seasons with the Dukes, Oppenheimer appeared in 40 games, helping James Madison to an impressive mark of 39-14 in that span. She was selected to the CAA All-Academic Team and was a member of the Dean's List. While at James Madison, she played with current Bonnies guard Tori Harris.
Oppenheimer spent the 2017-18 season at Syracuse, where she appeared in 14 games as a freshman before transferring.
Coming out of Montini Catholic School in Illinois, Oppenheimer was the No. 22-ranked point guard in the Class of 2017 by espnW HoopGurlz. The 5-foot-10 guard also played seven games for the Puerto Rican National Team in the 2017 FIBA U-19 World Cup, averaging nine points.
Oppenheimer's father, Josh, is currently an assistant coach with the Milwaukee Bucks.
"Nikki brings a ton of experience to our team," Fleming said. "She was a highly rated recruit out of high school and we think she is going to be a great fit within our program. She can stretch the floor, she's got good range and has a high basketball IQ. We really look forward to her being a playmaker and a shot-maker for us while having a good graduate experience here at St. Bonaventure."
Oppenheimer joins a Bona recruiting class that features six other newcomers for the 2021-22 season. Joining Oppenheimer will be Mackenzie Smith, Tianna Johnson, B'Aunce Carter, Taylor Napper, Kacee Baumhower and Lexie Sinclair.