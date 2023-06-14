ST. BONAVENTURE – Two of the all-time greats for St. Bonaventure women's basketball will take their places alongside the most well-known names in Bonnies history when the No. 42 representing Sue Shay Danielewicz and Katie Healy is lifted to the Reilly Center rafters in a jersey recognition ceremony slated for Saturday, Nov. 11.
"We are excited to welcome home Sue and Katie and recognize their great accomplishments during their Bonnies careers," St. Bonaventure Director of Athletics Joe Manhertz said. "They both proved to be two of the very best to ever wear the Brown and White and it is fitting that their jersey will be placed in the Reilly Center rafters as a representation of their contributions to Bonaventure basketball."
The two players put together similarly spectacular careers while wearing the No. 42 during their St. Bonaventure playing days.
While both players left indelible marks as Bonnies, a look at the program record book will show that it's tough to find one without the other.
Shay and Healy rank third and fourth in career scoring with 1,874 and 1,708 points, respectively. They are also third and fourth in career made field goals (Shay, 675; Healy, 624) while each dominated on the glass – Shay is Bona's all-time leader in rebounds (952) while Healy stands third (833). They are also third and fourth in double-figure scoring efforts – Shay accomplished the feat 95 times while Healy did it in 88 career games.
The two are also the only two members in program history to record over 1,600 career points with more than 800 total rebounds.
Shay also set the program record for points in a game, scoring 40 vs. Saint Joseph's in 1989 – a mark that still stands. The heart and soul of her Bonnies teams and a force in the paint, she averaged 16.6 points and 8.4 rebounds during her Bona career. She was inducted into the St. Bonaventure Hall of Fame in 2002 and was crowned an Atlantic 10 Legend by the conference in 2016.
Shay was a two-year co-captain and led the Bonnies in scoring twice and in rebounding all four years of her career. A member of the Atlantic 10 All-Rookie team in 1988-89 after setting the program's single-season scoring record at the time with 590 points (21.1 ppg), she was named All-Atlantic 10 following her sophomore, junior and senior seasons.
Healy was at the heart of one of the most memorable runs in program history, the top player on a Bona squad that reached the round of 32 in the 2016 NCAA Tournament.
Bonaventure's all-time blocks leader with 155, 31 more swats than any other player in program history, she dominated as a senior, leading the team in scoring (15.3 ppg) and rebounding (6.8 rpg) and was the only Atlantic 10 player to rank in the top 15 for conference scoring, rebounding, blocks, assists and field goal percentage.
The Western New York native helped the Bonnies win 24 games in 2015-16, including an unbeaten 16-0 home record, and was at her best on the biggest stage. She set the program's NCAA Tournament scoring record with 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting to power a first-round victory over Oklahoma State.
Healy was a First Team All-Atlantic 10 honoree as a senior, also taking that recognition as a sophomore when she was the league's Most Improved Player of the Year. As part of her sophomore campaign, she first proved her ability to shine in the biggest games as she drained 28 points in a postseason WNIT victory over Charlotte, a mark that today remains the best scoring effort in program postseason history. In four national postseason games, she averaged better than 20 points per contest.
Shay and Healy will be recognized during Bona's 2023-24 home opener on Nov. 11, with tipoff slated for 1:30 p.m. The game will serve as the opening contest of a doubleheader with the men's team later that afternoon.
They will join Dana Mitchell (No. 5), Hilary Waltman and Kathy Lynch (No. 22) as Bonnies women's basketball standouts to have their number recognized in the Reilly Center rafters.