ST. BONAVENTURE — The last three weeks have been a blur to Jim Crowley.
It was 21 days ago that the Providence women’s basketball coach parted ways with the college and barely 48 hours later was hired to the same position by St. Bonaventure, where he made his reputation.
In 20 years at Bona, four as an assistant, he spent 16 seasons as head coach, the last eight of them glittering with six 20-win campaigns, four WNIT berths and two trips to the NCAA Tournament, one ending in the Sweet 16.
Following an amicable split with Providence after seven years, Bona hired him back to recharge a program that just completed a 6-26 season, 3-13 in the Atlantic 10, and had gone 53-135 (25-77 A-10) under Crowley’s top assistant Jesse Fleming, who hadn’t had a winning season since his former boss left.
OF COURSE, being rehired nearly at mid-month, Crowley’s preparation for the 2023-24 season was well behind.
“March is ‘What is our roster, what do we need?” he said. “The goal is to have that fully complete (today) and I think we’re pretty close to that. April is to get what we need.”
And what do the Bonnies need?
“The approach is, try to get one of everything,” Crowley said only half-joking. “The other approach is to get ones who will fit … what Bonaventure is, what we are. Not just the skill and talent needs, but the mentality.”
He admitted, in his introductory press conference, that he and wife Monti watched both the Bona men’s and women’s teams on TV when the opportunity arose.
But seeing Fleming’s team was only so helpful.
“Very small,” Crowley said, “just in the fact that you knew that they were struggling so no one was at their best. At least I had a little bit of an idea, but there were people who are still here who didn’t play as much or were injured.
“It honestly hasn’t entered into my thought process what I’ve seen in the past other than seeing a team, as anybody who’s done some losing … beat up a little bit.”
SO HOW many current Bonnies will be coming back?
“I’m getting the best possible feel for what current players (will return) … it’s around half of what was last year’s roster,” Crowley said of the 13 players, including a graduate student, seven seniors-to-be, a junior and three sophomores. Another senior in eligibility, I’yanna Lops, last season’s leading scorer (11 points per game) has already joined the transfer portal.
And while he admits it’s a recruiting tool, there are pitfalls.
“There’s a few folks (on the Bona roster besides Lops) in the portal but a month can change a lot in college athletics,” Crowley pointed out. “At first you’re just kind of grabbing … this kid wants to come, they’re good, we’ll do this. But now, you try to look at what do we need, but also who can fit here, who can embrace all that is special here and won’t be one foot out the door and thinking of this, that and the other thing.”
He added, “There have been a ton of things that have changed and you just have to figure it out. The portal is a part of recruiting. If you just kind of pluck at everything, at least for us, it’s not going to work. We’ve got to make sure, just like in any kind of recruiting, we’re getting the right people.
“The other side is, it makes us make sure we’re paying attention to our own roster. You can’t be held hostage to it … I’ve got to play this kid or they’re going to leave. The whole deal is that this is such a good place, when you’re in, you’re in.”
AND FOR him, he’s still learning his own roster.
“We’ve had some workouts with the folks I feel will be back. And they’re getting to know me too,” he said. “When I got here, I met with everyone … found out who they were and I’m still going through that process with some people … individually and on the floor. Everybody’s got work to do but I’ve been pleased with some of the things I’ve seen.”
Right now, Crowley’s doing these assessments by himself, but he assures his staff, including some who followed him from Bona to Providence, will be in place after Easter.
In looking back at the success he had in those last eight seasons at SBU, he admitted, “What changed was that we had kids who were all about the program … the program was first … what can I do to help us. That’s a big part of what we’re looking for, people that are skilled and talented but have that mentality.
“There’s always players … you’ve just got to flip the rocks and find them. The portal is three years in, every coach is making the assumption that they’re going to get a couple of kids out of the portal that are going to make them better. There are lots of kids in the portal, but not every kid in the portal chose to be there.”
He added, “Every kid is ‘I’m going to go get better playing time, better experience,’ whatever. So you’ve got to do your homework in the portal … you can’t be like ‘they were on this roster, they must be really good.’ It’s part of building a roster.”
