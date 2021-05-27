ST. BONAVENTURE — It sent a shockwave through a fan base that, to this point, had still been reveling in a seemingly formidable recruiting class and the prospect of having a Top 25 team in the country.
It was a wholly unexpected slice of information in an off period that, otherwise, with a coaching staff and five starters back from a rising men’s basketball team, and an almost completed recruiting class, was marked by so much certainty:
Tim Kenney is done at St. Bonaventure.
Bona has chosen not to renew the contract of its athletics director, Spectrum News’ Andy Young first reported Wednesday and a source within the school’s athletic department confirmed later that night. With his contract set to expire on May 31, Kenney’s initial tenure as an athletics director has essentially reached an abrupt end. A decision on an interim AD will be made no later than June 1, Scott Eddy, assistant director for athletics communications, confirmed to multiple outlets Wednesday.
For Bona followers, in the wake of Wednesday’s surprising revelation, the decision was nothing short of head-scratching.
And the question was: Why?
KENNEY, hired in March 2015 following the departure of former AD Steve Watson a few months earlier, accomplished plenty in just over six years at Bona, from directing the latter stages of the Athletics Fields Project and renovations to the Reilly Center, which included the installation of a video scoreboard in 2016, to overseeing a men’s basketball program that twice made the NCAA Tournament (2018 and ‘21; and a women’s team that advanced in 2016) and twice extending the contract of coach Mark Schmidt, to making fundraising a top priority and seemingly successfully guiding the department through the pandemic school year.
His personal coup was engineering the berth of the men’s lacrosse program, which now fields a roster of 40 mostly tuition-paying students and won its first Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference postseason tournament game in April.
FROM A character standpoint, Kenney, at least publicly, was affable and almost universally well-liked by basketball fans and alumni. He was approachable and always visible at athletics contests, particularly men’s basketball games. He was engaging with the media and invariably forthcoming about the status of the athletics department and the hoops programs in the appropriate situations.
Additionally, Kenney was active on social media, a trait that seemed to endear him to Bona basketball fans. He’d posted on Twitter (@TKathletics) just one day before his split came to light when he retweeted news that men’s basketball assistant Tray Woodall had been named Atlantic 10 Assistant Coach of the Year by the Minority Coaches Association.
The choice to part ways with Kenney comes under the leadership of interim president Dr. Joseph Zimmer, provost and vice president for academic affairs, who transitioned to the role in January after then-president Dr. Dennis DePerro was first hospitalized and later died from complications relating to COVID-19.
And in the two days since, it’s only given rise to more questions than answers.
Eddy was not in a position to elaborate further, saying, “It is SBU’s policy not to comment on internal personnel matters.” Kenney declined when asked for comment by multiple outlets. Multiple members of the Bona faculty and staff, in phone calls, were as confounded by the news as fans and followers.
THE LACK of specifics has led to rampant speculation in both conversation and on social media about the nature of the school’s decision, conjecture centering on the role of both the interim president and Board of Trustees, how the school’s ongoing search for a permanent president might or might not align with a desire for a new AD, the relationship between Kenney and Schmidt, Kenney’s view of his status within the athletics department and whether something more was in play.
Kenney made $157,207 in his role as athletics director, according to a story in the Buffalo News, which linked that information to the school’s most recent 990 form, made public through ProPublica.org. That’s roughly six times less than what Schmidt earns as head basketball coach.
Bona hired Kenney from fellow Atlantic 10 school Massachusetts, where he served as associate athletics director from 2014-15. Prior to that, Kenney served as the assistant athletics director at Stony Brook from 1999-’04.