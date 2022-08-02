Rathbun

St. Bonaventure on Tuesday announced the appointment of Jason Rathbun as new head baseball coach. Rathbun spent the last 17 years at Herkimer Community College, growing it into one of the most successful junior college programs in the country.

ST. BONAVENTURE — Jason Rathbun has been appointed the new head coach of the St. Bonaventure baseball program.

Rathbun turned Herkimer Community College into one of the most successful and consistent junior college programs in the country during his 17 years there, moving to Bona after winning the 2022 national championship.

