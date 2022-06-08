ST. BONAVENTURE — After losing 10 scholarship players and a staggering 99.5 percent of its scoring from last season — tied for most in the country — the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team has, quite literally, had to build from scratch.
Of course, with that will come more questions than ever before in the 15-year Mark Schmidt era.
Every starting spot will presumably be up for grabs, as will those 3-4 key rotational spots off the bench. Indeed, it will be a preseason defined by those queries: Who plays and who doesn’t? Which of these myriad transfers pan out, and which don’t? Does Bona now have the depth that has eluded it the last few seasons?
Is this roster good enough to keep Bona at, or near, the top tier of the Atlantic 10?
And while the answers to each remain to be seen, its probably fair to say this much: Schmidt and his assistants have done an admirable job of constructing almost an entirely new, and both capable and intriguing, roster over the last six weeks. The latest addition to underscore that sentiment came Tuesday.
ANQUAN Hill, a 6-foot-9 Fairleigh Dickinson transfer and the reigning Northeast Conference Rookie of the Year, has committed to Bona, the fan account SBUnfurled reported and Hill confirmed on social media Tuesday. The ninth member of the Bonnies’ 2022 recruiting class, and the seventh Division I transfer, he’ll have three years of eligibility beginning next season.
Hill appeared in 26 games, initially coming off the bench before making 17 starts, for a Fairleigh Dickinson team that went 4-22 last season. He averaged eight points, five rebounds and nearly one block in 24 minutes per contest while shooting 45 percent from the field en route to NEC top rookie honors.
Hill had previously starred at Archbishop Carroll in Philadelphia. As a senior in 2020-21, he averaged 17 points, nine rebounds and over two blocks while helping the Patriots to the PIAA Class AAAA quarterfinals, where they lost to eventual champion Allentown Central Catholic. He elevated his game toward the end of that season, averaging 29 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks in consecutive wins over Archbishop Ryan, Conwell-Egan and Martin Luther King in the District 12 Class AAAA championship game.
Hill held offers from Bryant, Mount St. Marys, Bowling Green, Drexel and Saint Jospeh’s before committing to Fairleight Dickinson in March of 2021.
FOR BONA, the 6-9, 195-pound forward/center represents another element to the compelling smorgasbord that has become the 2022-23 roster. Schmidt has now added two 2022 league Rookies of the Year in Hill and former Holy Cross guard Kyrell Luc (Patriot League). He’s also brought in an America East Third Team selection (guard Moses Flowers), an NCAA Tournament star (former Saint Peter’s guard Daryl Banks III), a four-star prep prospect (Yann Farell), a 6-foot-11 shooter from Detroit Mercy (Noah Waterman) and a former Pittsburgh big man in Max Amadasun, among others.
Hill also makes for another offseason addition to the frontcourt, which should create plenty of competition for the starting power forward and center positions in the fall.
With the Philly native on board, eight of Bona’s 12 players for next season stand 6-foot-7 or taller, including one each at 6-8 (Anouar Mellouk) and 6-9 (Hill), two at 6-10 (Amadasun and Morgan State transfer Chad Venning) and one at 6-11 (Waterman). According to SBUnfurled, that gives Bona an average height of 78.5 inches (6-foot-6 and a half inch) — the tallest overall roster in 16 seasons under Schmidt (the previous tallest came in both 2020 and 2014 at 77.8 inches).
The average Division I height last year was 77 inches.
Hill figures to mostly vye for time at the No. 5 spot with Amadasun and Venning, with Waterman and Mellouk at the 4 and Farell, Putnam product Barry Evans and rising sophomore Justin Ndjock-Tadjore competing at small forward, with perhaps a bit of power forward mixed in. The guards will be Luc, Flowers, Banks III and redshirt freshman Brett Rumpel.
That gives Bona 12 total scholarship players for next season, with one available should Schmidt decide to use it over the summer months.