ORLANDO – St. Bonaventure wrapped up the Atlantic 10 Championship by finishing eighth Sunday at the Reunion Resort Nicklaus Course.
The Bonnies had vaulted into a tie for fifth after Saturday’s 290 team score, but struggles on Sunday resulted in a final round tally of 307 (303-290-307/900). Davidson cruised to victory with a winning score of 859 while Dayton was second at 868, VCU third (870), Rhode Island fourth (874) and Richmond fifth (887).
Christian Chapman led the Bonnies with a top-20 individual finish, tying for 18th for his best career A-10 Championship showing after his final round 75 and a 222 total for the week.
Danny Gianniny was two shots back of Chapman, finishing with a final round 74 and a 224 tournament total to complete his week in a tie for 25th overall.
Erik Stauderman finished his solid week in a tie for 28th (77-74-76/227). Also wrapping up his first A-10 Championship for the Bonnies was Jack Geise (74-73-83/230) while Jude Cummings concluded his freshman season with 76-80-82/238.
Chapman did his best work on the par 5s, finishing those holes in -6 under par for the week which was tied for third-best in the field. His 13 total birdies ranked fifth among all players while Geise was second on the team with nine.
TEAM STANDINGS
1. Davidson — 859
2. Dayton — 868
3. VCU — 870
4. Rhode Island — 874
5. Richmond — 887
6. George Washington — 890
7. George Mason — 891
8. St. Bonaventure — 900
9. Fordham — 921
10. La Salle — 927