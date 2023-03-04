By the midway point of the second half, things weren’t looking so good for the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team.
Chad Venning and Daryl Banks III, the Bonnies’ two best players, were both on the bench with four fouls. Bona managed just a pair of free throws in their three-minute absence, and Massachusetts was able to build its lead back to eight.
In a way, however, it didn’t matter. Simultaneously, Loyola-Chicago was finishing off an upset road victory over La Salle, thereby locking Bona into the 8-9 matchup at the upcoming Atlantic 10 Tournament regardless of its outcome in Amherst.
But in a bigger way, it did matter. Because in their last opportunity to build some real momentum heading into Brooklyn, to finish strong, the Bonnies instead ended the regular season with a thud.
FOR BONA, the win was there for the taking until nearly the final buzzer. It was within two scores for much of the second half and twice made it a one-possession game in the final five minutes. But the numbers, on this night -- many of them an extension of their season-long weaknesses -- were too much to overcome.
The Bonnies committed 20 turnovers, surrendered 19 offensive rebounds which led to a 19-9 advantage in second chance points and fouled far too often, allowing UMass to go 24-of-29 at the free throw line. They had a nearly eight-minute scoreless stretch in the first half, putting them into a 27-20 halftime hole.
They didn’t get a single point from the bench.
It all amounted to a discouraging 71-60 loss in their regular season finale before 3,474 observers on Saturday at the Mullins Center.
The good news for Bona (14-17, 8-10), and its fans, is that, in a year with an entirely new team built from scratch last spring, coach Mark Schmidt’s group still finished eighth, two spots ahead of where it was projected in the preseason. It will now meet either Saint Joseph’s or Davidson in Wednesday’s A-10 quarterfinals, with the winner advancing to play top-seeded VCU. The bad news is that it did little to indicate that it will make any real noise in the Barclays Center.
ON THE road against a bigger, more physical team, Bona hung tough through a Moses Flowers 3-pointer that made it 59-56 with 3:22 remaining. But it had little answer for the level to which UMass black-and-blued it inside.
“In order for us to win, we had to hang in there on the backboard, we had to hang in there in the paint,” Schmidt said afterward, “and we were negative-10 on the backboard (41-31) and negative-10 in the paint (30-20). Those were the two areas. Turnovers were a big part of it, but it didn’t kill us. Seventeen-to-11 points off turnovers, that didn’t kill us. It was rebounding and second chance opportunities.”
The Bonnies quickly erased that seven-point halftime deficit, tying it at 29 before the first media timeout. They received another strong effort from Venning, who finished with 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting and eight rebounds, and big second halves from Flowers (16 points) and Kyrell Luc (11), who each scored 11 after the break. But they couldn’t escape the pitfalls that have prevented them from ever fully breaking through this season.
BONA, again, made a number of careless mistakes. It was forced to play the final 6:14 without Banks due to fouling out. And all of those whistles and second chances led to a free throw parade for the Minutemen, who made 23-of-28 in the second half alone. The Bonnies defended well enough elsewhere, limiting UMass to just 35 percent from the field. But they couldn’t keep it off the line.
And even when they made it close, the Minutemen always responded, answering that 56-53 margin with an offensive rebound foul and following that big Flowers trey with a corner 3-pointer from T.J. Weeks to make it 62-56.
“We have a slim margin for error … and we had some opportunities,” Schmidt said of the second half. “We couldn’t get any loose balls, they got six dead-ball rebounds. And we had some opportunities where we just couldn’t make that pass to open guys.
“It was a four-point game and we fouled a shooter, a 5-man who’s made four 3s all year. Our discipline was lacking at times, but I thought we made a game of it in the second half. We had some opportunities to cut it to a one-possession game, we just couldn’t get a rebound or missed a shot.”
WITH Saturday’s outcome, Bona finished below .500 in league play for the first time in 10 years and had a 10-game winning streak over UMass come to an end. And if its league-opening 83-64 triumph over the Minutemen was a reflection of the hope it had at the time, its season-ending 71-60 loss was telltale of the struggles that ultimately followed it to the end.
The Bonnies will now head into Brooklyn having lost six of its last seven. UMass won for just the second time since Feb. 1 and secured the No. 13 seed and a Tuesday play-in game.
“It was quick-twitch, we didn’t have it,” Schmidt noted of his team’s issues. “So many loose balls came by our hands. Kyrell played better in the second half; we need him playing well as a point guard because initiates everything, but I thought we played much better in the second half. We got in foul trouble, Chad got a dumb one at the end of the (first) half. It’s hard to play without Daryl for the last six minutes. I thought we competed … we just didnt make enough plays.”
Of still managing to earn the No. 8/9 seed, he added: “As I told the team, we gotta play better. Now it’s the fourth season. Now we gotta go back, play a really good Davidson/Saint Joseph’s team on Wednesday. So we gotta chance. We’ll see.”