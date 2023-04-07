ST. BONAVENTURE — The exodus began a year ago at this time.
In late March, Jalen Adaway declared his intention to turn pro and, days later, a few initial members of the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team entered the transfer portal. By the end of April, all 11 scholarship players who’d suited up in 2021-22 had left the program.
This year, the hit hasn’t been — and doesn’t seem like it will be — quite as severe.
It even looks as though there’s a good chance the Bonnies welcome back their top five or six players for next year, including all-conference guard Daryl Banks III, rapidly improving big man Chad Venning and promising freshman Yann Farell.
Still, Bona, this spring, hasn’t been immune from the comings-and-goings that run rampant in college basketball this time of year. And in this case, so far, its biggest loss has come on the sideline.
STEVE CURRAN, a longtime Bona assistant, will leave the program to take a similar position at Atlantic 10 rival George Mason, Stadium analyst Jeff Goodman reported on Thursday. Curran is reportedly one of two recent staff additions for new George Mason coach Tony Skinn, joining UMass-Lowell aide Louis Hinnant.
In addition to Curran’s departure, three Bonnies have entered the transfer portal in the last three weeks: rising redshirt sophomores Anouar Mellouk and Brett Rumpel, who both have their one-time transfer still intact, and big man Max Amadasun, who had joined the Bonnies this past season from Pittsburgh.
CURRAN’S exit is a big blow to a Bona program that he helped build into a conference power over the last decade-plus, but is once again experiencing something of a jolt to its stability.
An integral component since joining coach Mark Schmidt’s Bona staff in 2010, Curran had evolved into the Bonnies’ lead recruiter and was essential in player development. In recent years, he’s been viewed as one of the top assistants in the country, being named one of “the most impactful mid-major assistant coaches” in Division I by Silver Waves Media in both 2020 and ‘22, while on multiple occasions becoming a finalist for a head coaching job.
The widespread belief was that Curran, who was promoted to associate head coach in 2018, would remain on Schmidt’s staff until the opportunity for a head job came along. It appears, however, that the chance to join a new staff (Skinn replaced Kim English, who took the Providence job) in a key role with a presumed pay raise was too good for the former Merrimack player and coach to pass up.
Curran’s decision to move on, much like longtime aide Dave Moore’s in 2018, will certainly leave a void at Bona.
Curran was responsible for bringing in much of the top talent during the Bonnies’ golden-era run from 2015-22, serving as the top recruiter for, among others, 2018 A-10 Player of the Year Jaylen Adams, all-conference selections Kyle Lofton, Matt Mobley and Courtney Stockard and recent standout Dominick Welch. According to Bona, he was also instrumental in the development of star center Osun Osunniyi, having taken the reins as the new lead big man coach upon Moore’s departure, as well as other key players, such as Matthew Wright, Charlon Kloof and Marquise Simmons.
More than anything, as Schmidt’s right-hand man (Curran also served on Schmidt’s Robert Morris staff from 2001-04), he was a mainstay for a Bona program that, in his 13 years, won two Atlantic 10 regular season championships (2016, ‘21), reached three A-10 Tournament championships, winning two (2012, ‘21), advanced to three NCAA Tournaments (2012, ‘18, ‘21) and an NIT semifinals (2022) and produced five 20-win seasons.
BY LATE Thursday night, George Mason had not yet made the news official.
But as the start of the regular signing period approaches, Bona will have a couple of scholarship vacancies — and a coaching slot — to fill.
Amadasun and Mellouk both entered the portal in March while news of Rumpel joining the portal came on Wednesday. The latter two had managed to carve out a small place in the rotation: Mellouk averaged 2.5 points and 1.5 rebounds in nine minutes per game, with a career-high 13 points against Canisius in November, before seeing his time drop toward the end of league play; Rumpel averaged 1.9 points and 0.8 rebounds in eight minutes per game, and although he played a bit more down the stretch, seemed to never truly find his niche.
But all three were reserves (Mellouk opened the 2022-23 season as the starter before giving way to Venning’s emergence) who might well have been motivated by limited playing time and diminished roles.
With their departures, Bona currently has eight returning scholarship players, though that group consists of all five starters from last year and two other regulars in Barry Evans and Anquan Hill, plus a ninth overall in its one signed recruit for next season — former Bishop Kearney star and Putnam product Miles Rose. That leaves the Bonnies with (currently) four open scholarships for next season.
The regular season period runs from April 12-May 17.