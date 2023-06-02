GOWANDA — In the immediate aftermath, it might have lamented a rough first inning.
It began well enough, with Malayna Ayers — as she’d done for much of the season — collecting a leadoff strikeout. But then Gowanda strung a couple of hits together and, five batters in, received a huge two-run single from Ella Luther. Holland Browning followed with an RBI-triple.
By the time the frame ended, the Bolivar-Richburg softball team found itself in a 3-0 hole. And though the Wolverines had come back from plenty of early deficits this spring, in this game, that was enough.
Facing a rising standout in freshman pitcher Addison Kota, B-R could never quite get a rally going. The result was a 5-0 loss to the Section 6 champion Panthers in what amounted to a true road environment — as Gowanda was both the host and participant — in the Class C Far West Regional on Friday.
In its first trip to regionals since 2014, B-R came up a single game short of a trip to the New York State Final Four. But it could take solace in knowing that it was again among the top 3-4 teams in the Big 30 and again was one of the standard-bearers in Section 5 Class C.
“I’m proud of what the girls accomplished this season,” said third-year coach Brooke Lovell, who, prior to Friday, had led the Wolverines to a third-straight sectional championship in Class C. “There were many of them that were working out in the gym with me in January — from open gyms to doing push-ups throughout the season — I got all I could out of this group. Their dedication and determination is something I admire about this group of kids. I can honestly say this is the best group of athletes I have coached so far in my career.”
An offensive juggernaut throughout the spring, B-R was unable to coax that same firepower against Gowanda.
It wasn’t that Kota was overpowering — she had just one strikeout for the game. But she also issued just one walk and forced the Wolverines to put the ball in play where her defense could make plays behind her. And on almost every occasion, it did.
The Wolverines had just a couple of instances with runners in scoring position, and each time the threat was wiped out. Their best chance came in the top of the fifth when, still down 3-0, Sommer Beckwith dunked one down the right field line that she turned into a one-out double. But Kota and the Panthers got out of the jam with their lone strikeout and a ground out to short.
In the sixth, after Gowanda had tacked on a couple of insurance runs, including a Kota RBI-single, B-R manufactured a leadoff walk, but it was quickly erased by a double play. In the seventh, it went single, fielder’s choice, error to put runners at second and third, but eventually a groundout to second base ended the game.
The Panthers (16-6) had been something of a Cinderella story in Section 6, going from the No. 7 seed and a pre-quarterfinal contest all the way to a sectional title win over Silver Creek. They remained hot and kept that storybook season alive, winning their fifth playoff game to make it all the way to the state final four.
On Friday, on their own home turf, that fifth win happened to come at the expense of the Wolverines.
Still, there was some good for B-R in this season-ending loss. Allison Zilker went 2-for-3 while McKinlee Harris, Rylee Whiting and Jayna Thomas also had hits. Ayers, after that tough first inning, did her best to keep Gowanda at bay over the next few innings, getting out of a jam in the second in which there was a runner at third and no outs and quelling a first-and-second, one-out spot in the fourth.
On this day, however, Kota and Gowanda were a bit too much. The freshman hurler held B-R’s powerhouse top four batters to just one hit. But they could hold their heads high knowing that in the last two years, they guided the Wolverines to an impressive 44-5 record.
“I have coached Malayna, McKinlee and Madigan (Harris) since 2020 when the season was canceled,” Lovell said of her seniors, a group that includes Haley Mascho, Zilker and Madison Carney. “I have enjoyed getting to know them as athletes and young women. They gave me everything they had and really bought into the culture that I wanted to establish within the program.
“Haley has had a great season and is an all-around phenomenal kid. Allison and Madison have both been exceptional leaders this season and have taken the underclass under their wing. The six seniors will be missed next year, but I know the five returning players will continue their tradition and legacy into next season.”
Gowanda will take on Edison (Section 4, 17-3) on Friday (6 p.m.) at Moriches Athletic Complex on Long Island.