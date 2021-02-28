J.J. Watt compared picking his new NFL team to finding food on DoorDash saying it would take some time to make a final decision.
Watt is still reportedly looking at the menu, but his list has reportedly narrowed.
On Sunday morning, Jeremy Fowler reported on SportsCenter that Watt is down to 3-5 teams and that the Buffalo Bills are in the mix.
“Watt has narrowed down his suitors to just serious contenders,” Fowler stated. “It started a few weeks ago with about 12 to 15 teams feeling this out. I think it’s more down to about three to five teams now. From what I’m hearing, the Buffalo Bills are one that Watt is at least considering right now. They are an option.”
Earlier this week, Dianna Russini of ESPN reported that several teams have made offers to Watt. One team offered between $15-16 million for Watt’s services. Buffalo’s cap space is limited this offseason which could hurt their chances but winning a title is more important to Watt than money at this time according to Fowler.
“That really is the most important thing for Watt is winning a title right now,” said Fowler. “The money will come. He’s made a lot of money. He wants to win now.”
Fowler added that a decision by Watt could come this week.