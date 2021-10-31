ORCHARD PARK — Notes from the Bills 26-11 win over Miami, Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium:

— The game’s first turnover came when Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa couldn’t control an off-target snap with Bills safety Micah Hyde recovering, his first of the season. Later, fellow safety Jordan Poyer got his third interception of the year, tying him with Hyde for the team lead.

— Allen’s 34-yard, first-quarter run was his longest of the season and he topped the Bills with 55 yards on eight carries. Buffalo’s two running backs — Devin Singletary and Zack Moss combined for a mere 47 yards in 15 attempts.

— Tyler Bass’ 57-yard field goal in the first period was his longest of the season and second only to a 58-yarder last season. He’s now made 16-of-17 attempts this season.

— Buffalo’s first sack of Tagovailoa was recorded by end Mario Addison, his second. Jerry Hughes, who shares that spot with Addison, also logged one, giving him 1.5.

— Poyer had a huge game. Besides his pick, he also had a game-high 10 tackles, all solos. Miami cornerback Nik Needham had team-bests in tackles (8) and solos (6).

— The Ferguson family was well-represented in the game as Reid is the Bills long-snapper and older brother Blake, holds that position for Miami. Both went to LSU though Reid has the longer NFL career, five years to Blake’s two.

— Inactive for the Bills were tight end Dawson Knox (thumb), offensive tackle Spencer Brown (back), defensive tackle Justin Zimmer (foot), running back Matt Breida, a Dolphin last season, and defensive ends Efe Obada and Boogie Basham.

Knox was replaced by Tommy Sweeney and Brown’s spot at right tackle was taken by Daryl Williams who moved out from right guard. Jon Feliciano then moved from left guard to right guard and Ike Boettger took the left guard spot.

Sweeney had three catches for 30 yards.

That former second-round draft choice Cody Ford wasn’t used, even with Buffalo down an offensive line starter, indicates how far he’s fallen out of favor.

With Knox, one of the Bills two tight ends, being inactive, Kahale Warring was activated from the practice squad.

Miami’s lone inactive starter was linebacker Jerome Baker (knee). To illustrate the differences in how NFL teams treat the tight end position, while the Bills have only two on their 53-man roster, the Dolphins have five.

— Former Bills All-Pro guard Ruben Brown was the game’s “Leader of the Charge.”