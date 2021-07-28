It all began yesterday when 88 players reported to the Bills’ Highmark Stadium offices in preparation for the start of Training Camp this morning at the ADPRO Center.
For the second straight year Buffalo will do its preseason preparation at the team facility in Orchard Park rather than Pittsford’s St. John Fisher College.
Coach Sean McDermott assembled his squad today at 10 a.m. amidst high expectations but also concerns about how the disagreement over Covid-19 vaccinations might affect his roster.
The Bills are coming off a 15-4 season — 13-3 during the regular campaign — that included two home playoff wins and a berth in the AFC Championship Game.
Indeed, the Bills are favored to repeat as division champions and are tied for third in having the best odds of making the Super Bowl.
Fans are excited about Buffalo’s season prospects but also worried about how deep the intrasquad schism might be regarding vaccination for coronavirus. On the anti-vaxxer side is wide receiver Cole Beasley, one of the NFL’s most outspoken critics and, to a lesser extent, guard Jon Feliciano. The pro vaccine crew is led by All-Pro wideout Stefon Diggs and defensive end Jerry Hughes. In between is the most popular Bill, quarterback Josh Allen, runner-up in league MVP voting last season, whose wishy-washy “more research” stance leads most to believe he hasn’t been vaccinated. Of course, that negates his ability to convince others to get the shot.
What’s certain is that the Bills are not one of the 14 NFL teams to have reached the critical 85% of vaccinated players and the corollary freedoms that earns of which the Bills are at risk.
And though McDermott has been stoic about the issue, inside some of his cryptic answers is an indication the controversy concerns him.
BUFFALO is 46 days away for its season opener when it hosts the Steelers.
It must pare its roster down to 85 players (currently that means dropping only three) by Aug. 17, with a reduction to 80 on the 24th and the regular-season limit of 53 by the 31st.
To help make those decisions, the Bills have three preseason games: Aug. 13 (at Detroit), Aug. 21 (at Chicago) and home with Green Bay, Aug. 28.
The Bills’ training camp schedule is set through Mon., Aug. 23, with 15 of the 17 scheduled practices set for 10 a.m. and the other two slated for 4 p.m. Three of those 10 o’clock workouts are open to the fans at Highmark Stadium (this Saturday plus Aug. 7 and Wednesday, Sept. 1). The practices are free but attendees must have tickets which are available through buffalobills.com/trainingcamp.
WHAT’S SO interesting about this year’s camp is that, for the first time since the Super Bowl years, the Bills have virtually no open starting jobs.
Wide receiver John Brown signed with the Raiders as a free agent but his spot will likely be taken over by former Saint, Bronco and Steeler Emmanuel Sanders, who New Orleans turned loose in free agency last March.
The other open spot is at punter where journeyman Matt Haack, most recently of Miami, was signed to replace Corey Bojorquez, who led the league in average and was fifth in net punting last season, but overestimated his value and ended up signing with the Rams as a free agent.
To be sure, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane has admitted that the team’s goal through the draft and free agency is to strengthen its depth. Toward that end, nearly a quarter of the Bills’ preseason roster — 21 players — is either rookies or players who have already been in one training camp.
And Buffalo is a fairly young team with only 11 players having reached their 30th birthday as training camp starts: safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde, linebacker A.J. Klein and running back Christian Wade (all 30), defensive tackle Star Lotulelei (31), Hughes, Beasley and running back Taiwan Jones (32), defensive end Mario Addison and offensive tackle Jordan Devey (both 33) and Sanders (34).
THE MOST important competition in training camp will be at running back where Devin Singletary and Zack Moss, entering their third and second years, respectively, are both coming off mediocre seasons. The former failed to deliver on the promise he showed as a rookie and the latter had his first campaign undermined by injury.
Both would like to be the Bills’ feature back, especially on a team whose impressively effective passing offense was somewhat hurt by the lack of a consistent ground attack in 2020.
The role of starter might be moot as offensive coordinator Brian Daboll maintains he’ll play the back who’s more effective in that game.
Still, starting is a matter of pride for both, especially with the public perception that Buffalo’s running backs underperformed last season.
(Chuck Pollock, a Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)