As the cushion mounted to five touchdowns with the clock winding down, my reaction was to cringe whenever a Bills player took a big hit.

When, I wondered, with Buffalo up 45-10 over the Jets and under six minutes to play Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium, would coach Sean McDermott begin pulling his starters to the safety of the sideline?

But NFL coaches, all too familiar with stunning comebacks, are wary of replacing starters too soon.

Fact is, the Jets had already shocked both Tennessee (8-2) and Cincinnati (5-4) at the Meadowlands earlier this season.

And, on Monday, McDermott explained his reasoning en route to the 45-17 victory.

“YOU TRY to get to the fourth quarter and see where you’re at,” he said of making mass substitutions. “I’ve been involved in this league a long time and leads diminish quickly. And, to be honest, to some extent we got a little sloppy yesterday (the Jets scored two touchdowns in a span of less than 10 minutes of the fourth quarter).

“You see how quickly momentum can change. (We have) all respect for every opponent and try to handle ourselves with class (and not embarrass them). We were trying to put the game away and that’s how we believe in doing things ... no disrespect to anyone.”

And he made clear the decision wasn’t unilateral.

McDermott pointed out, “Our analytics guys would say that I was in touch with them in regards to where we were in the game … what we needed in the game (score margin-wise) and how many possessions they might have left. We were still playing ball at that point and that’s where we were.”

THEN, TOO, there was the urgency of purging the memory of the previous week’s embarrassing 9-6 loss at Jacksonville, which then had the second-worst record in the conference.

And to McDermott, a great believer in team leaders, that meant a strong effort on the road, starting with a rejuvenated mental approach after a weak first half in a home win over Miami and a dismal effort against the Jaguars.

“It starts with focus, I don’t think it’s real fancy and I know the culture probably gets some credit for it,” he said. “But it comes down to having the right people, knowing they will take the message and connect it to the rest of the locker room ... getting down to how we got here and the focus it takes every week in the NFL to be at your best.

“(It helps) when you have guys who have been with you that have been through other years and other experiences where we’ve had some adverse times.”

McDermott added, “Every season there’s going to be adversity. We’ve been through it before, every season it’s going to be a little bit different. The common theme is there’s always adverse times and there’ll be more.

“We just have to continue to stick together … it’s a test of how long you can stay together and not get divided when everything around us tries to divide us. I credit the leaders for that and the whole staff. It’s important that you can toe a line together.”

OFFENSIVE coordinator Brian Daboll credited the Bills sticking with their routine for Sunday’s rebound.

“What you have to be in this league is consistent because it can get you pretty quick,” he said. “A bad performance, if you let it, can weigh you down and a good performance can get you too high. We try to remain as consistent as we can and understand that what you did last week doesn’t have a lot to do with this week.”

Daboll added, “It’s really sticking to the routine of consistency because ultimately it comes down to executing on whatever day you’re playing on that particular week. That’s what we try to focus on. Not getting too down where you’re panicking over this or that.

“It’s a tough league, a lot of good players, a lot of good coaches. You can’t get too far ahead of yourself and you can’t get too down if things aren’t perfect.”

