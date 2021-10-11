By CHUCK POLLOCK

Olean Times Herald

Notes from the Bills’ 38-20 victory over the Chiefs on Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium:

— Here’s some perspective on Kansas City’s 18-point loss.

It was the Chiefs’ worst defeat since the 31-9 beatdown hung on them by Tampa Bay in Super Bowl LV last February.

In the regular season, it was their most one-sided defeat since the Steelers prevailed 43-14 at Pittsburgh in 2016 and Kansas City’s worst home loss since Cincinnati prevailed by 22 in 2012.

Twice this season KC has fallen below .500 and at 2-3 it’s the team’s worst start since the 2015 squad opened 1-5.

— Buffalo has now scored at least 35 points in four consecutive games tying the franchise record set in 2004. The Bills have outscored the opposition by 108 points over the first five games, the fifth time since 2000 that an NFL team has dominated its opponents by at least 100 points over that span.

— Safety Micah Hyde’s 26-yard “pick six” off the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes was his team-leading third interception of the season. Rookie defensive end Greg Rousseau got his first career pick by tipping a pass to himself. He also logged a sack, giving him a team-leading three. Cornerback Tre'Davious White recovered the ball after Mahomes fumbled a shotgun snap, his first of the season. Linebacker Andre Smith got his first recovery after Siran Neal separated KC kickoff returner Byron Pringle from the ball.

— Hyde’s TD was the Bills first regular-season interception return for a touchdown since cornerback Josh Norman went 16 yards in last year’s finale against Miami.

— Rookie end Boogie Basham (1.5) and veteran Jerry Hughes shared a sack of Mahomes.

— If anybody wondered why the Bills signed nickel cornerback Taron Johnson to a three-year contract extension, Sunday was proof. He played 85-of-86 defensive snaps and finished with a game-high 12 tackles, his eight solos tying with linebacker A.J. Klein, who replaced injured coverage specialist Matt Milano (hamstring).

— Wide receiver Cole Beasley played only 18 snaps, the second fewest he has had since joining the team last season. Running back Zack Moss had a big edge in snaps in his shared role with Devin Singletary. Moss was in for 42 plays and had 37 yards on 11 carries. Singletary had six carries in his 15 snaps and finished with 25 yards.

— Dawson Knox, on his redemption tour, has now caught touchdown passes in four straight games, a franchise first for tight ends. It’s also the first time a Bill has TD receptions in four consecutive games since wide receiver Sammy Watkins did it in 2015.

Knox got a game ball.

— In a stat unearthed by NBC, the Bills have now led at halftime in 14 straight regular season games.

— It’s hard not to conclude the Bills realize they might have made a mistake in drafting guard/tackle Cody Ford in the second round of the 2019 draft. After starting his first two seasons, and the first three games this year, he’s been benched the last two as former right tackle Daryl Williams has moved inside to right guard with rookie third-round draft choice Spencer Brown taking over the tackle spot. That might also explain why the Bills took tackles in back-to-back rounds this year, Brown and Tommy Doyle in the fifth. Ford, who isn’t injured, is listed as Williams’ backup on the depth chart.

— Buffalo’s key inactive was Milano, who was joined by running back Matt Breida, Doyle, and defensive tackles Harrison Phillips and Vernon Butler.