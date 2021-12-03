Earlier this season when Stefon Diggs wasn’t getting the same volume of targets he’s been used to seeing since joining the Buffalo Bills last season, the first team All Pro kept it short and simple.

“I can only farm my own land, and control what I can control,” Diggs said.

On Thursday, Diggs went back to the farm when he was asked about the Bills’ sudden turnover trend, and whether it’s good that the offense doesn’t seem to be repeating the same mistakes.

“There’s 100 ways to milk a cow,” said Diggs, who hasn’t actually ever milked a cow. “But sh**, when it’s like different ways the ball gets turned over it’s like all right, well, let’s not do that one again. I guess you can learn from it, and they are teaching things, and you can grow from them. I’d rather them happen now than later.”

Turnovers are one of the storylines that have taken center stage for the Bills (7-4) with a looming AFC East showdown against the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.

Josh Allen has seven interceptions in his last four games. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said this week that every turnover is different and not all of those are on Allen. But against the Patriots (8-4), who rank no. 2 in the NFL in turnover differential (plus-10), giving them extra possessions is not the recipe if Buffalo wants to regain command of the AFC East.

Allen said at times he’s maybe tried to do too much.

“We want to make sure that we’re being smart with the football and I want to take care of it and not put it in harm’s way in the air or on the ground for that matter,” he said. “But football happens sometimes and you’ve got to be able to roll with the punches, forget about it and get on to the next play. ... You win the turnover battle, your chance of winning that game increases exponentially.”

Diggs said all the different ways the Bills have turned it over give them something to reflect back on so they don’t make the same mistake again. As far as Allen is concerned, Diggs isn’t worried about the uptick in picks. He said it’s just his quarterback forcing some things as he’s trying to figure it all out.

“Some of his picks are our fault. Like the pick he had against the Saints, I think I was gonna run an in-cut but I faded away because I thought it was gonna be a scramble drill,” Diggs said. “He’s gonna take the full blame. But it’s just part of being a quarterback. ... I’ve seen him make, aside from having turnovers, I’ve seen him make every throw in the book. I’ve seen him make plays and I’ve seen him jump over guys. So I don’t care. I’m rocking with him and I’m taking the good with the bad regardless.”

Diggs knows what’s on the line against New England on Monday, even if he’s still getting to know the rivalry between the Bills and Patriots. This will only be his third game against the Patriots as a member of the Bills, and the first one where fans will be in the stands. He said that division games basically count as two games.

“It’s Monday Night Football. If you ain’t getting up for Monday Night Football, I don’t know what to tell you,” Diggs said. “Especially against a division game, it’s a division game. People tell you it counts as one but it damn near counts as two when you win, especially with your momentum and what you want to do.”

The Bills are getting 11 days to prepare for the Patriots, and Diggs said there’s a renewed energy for the group after a few days off after a Thanksgiving-day win over the New Orleans Saints.

“I think that after the Thursday game we had a little bit of time off. And everybody took that time to recharge,” he said. “Being back to work (Thursday), everybody was happy to be back at work and ready to get back to work. Not just dragging or nothing like that. Nah, just having a mindset.”