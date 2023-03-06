The Buffalo Bills defense is going to look different in 2023.
From a roster perspective, Buffalo has two key players, Tremaine Edmunds and Jordan Poyer, entering free agency. Edmunds, 24, is coming off of the best season of his career and could land an offer in free agency that is out of the Bills’ price range. Poyer, 31, is hoping for one final pay day after earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in the past two seasons.
From a coaching standpoint, the defense is also going to look much different. Late last month, the team announced that Leslie Frazier would be taking a year off from his duties as the team’s defensive coordinator. Under Frazier, Buffalo finished in the top five in total defense three times (2018, 2019, 2021) including a No. 1 overall defense in the 2021 season. Although the unit has had their struggles in the postseason the past three years, there is no arguing how well coached the unit has been under Frazier.
Buffalo has many terrific defensive minds in-house to make up for Frazier’s absence. Head coach Sean McDermott is a defensive-minded coach who had plenty of success as the Carolina Panthers’ defensive coordinator (2011-2016). The team also has a mix of up and coming talent like Bobby Babich and former defensive coordinators in Eric Washington (Panthers), Al Holcomb (Cardinals, interim Panthers) and John Butler (Penn State).
Despite the team’s outstanding defensive minds, one former wide receiver feels as if the team’s Super Bowl window has closed now that Frazier has stepped away for a season. On the I Am Athlete Podcast, Brandon Marshall said that it’s over for Buffalo as the team will miss Frazier’s leadership.
“It’s over for Buffalo. It’s over,” Marshall said. “I’m telling you, that defense (was) nice. It’s the coach (Leslie Frazier). You can keep the scheme, but you can’t keep his leadership. ‘Yo, let me go talk to this player like this. Let me go meet this one where they’re at. Let me go challenge this one. Let me cut this one.’ So you can keep the scheme, but he ain’t there.”
Frazier was well-respected within Buffalo’s locker room and players raved about him as a leader so it’s understandable for Marshall to think that Buffalo will miss the defensive coordinator, but it seems like a massive overreaction to say that things are over for Buffalo without seeing how the team moves forward without Frazier in the fold this season.
Poyer might have made pitch to Dolphins
Jordan Poyer isn’t closing the door on returning to the Buffalo Bills, but he sure sounds intrigued about potentially joining the Miami Dolphins.
Poyer, 31, is set to hit free agency on March 15, but he might have made his pitch to the Dolphins late last month.
On The Jordan Poyer Podcast, the safety recently discussed his friendship with Tua Tagovailoa and noted that he would be attending the quarterback’s birthday party (that week) with his wife. After discussing his friendship with Tagovailoa, Poyer noted that he wouldn’t mind teaming up with the quarterback in the AFC East.
“Shoutout to you, Tua. Happy birthday, brother. I’ll be there with my wife at your birthday party on Saturday night. I don’t know who else will be there,” Poyer said with a smile. “You know ... it would be crazy to stay in the (AFC) East and come down here to South Florida. I might have to put my best suit on. Put a nice little tie on. I know (Dolphins head coach) Mike McDaniel will be in there ... we’ll see who’s over there.”
In the same episode, Poyer also noted that if he didn’t come back to Buffalo he wouldn’t mind playing in a state that “doesn’t take half of his paycheck in taxes.” Florida, of course, does not have state income taxes.
Poyer joined the Bills in 2017 and quickly established himself as one of the league’s best safeties. He was named an All-Pro in 2021 and made his first Pro Bowl in 2022. Poyer will turn 32 in April, but he has not shown any signs of slowing down. After a tremendous stint with the Bills, Poyer has earned the chance to get a big payday in Buffalo or elsewhere.