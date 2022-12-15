A native of Hawaii who played college football at Alabama, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is preparing for the coldest game of his NFL career.

The Dolphins visit the Buffalo Bills for an AFC East showdown on Saturday night, prompting a reporter to inquire at the quarterback’s Wednesday press conference if Tagovailoa had seen snow.

“It snowed in Alabama my first year,” Tagovailoa said. “It snows in Alabama, guys. People don’t know that. Some people just think it gets cold, but it does snow.”

When the Dolphins and Bills kick off at 8:15 p.m. Saturday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, the forecast calls for a temperature in the 20s and a 60 percent chance of 1 to 3 inches of snow.

Tagovailoa has played in two games with Miami that had a kickoff temperature colder than 45 degrees – a 56-26 loss in Buffalo on Jan. 3, 2021, at 35 degrees and a 34-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Nashville on Jan. 2, 2022, at 36 degrees.

Tagovailoa said his focus is on the Bills, not the weather.

“It’s a mindset thing,” Tagovailoa said. “And if I’m too focused and worried about if it’s too cold, can I grab the ball, can I not, then I would say I’m focused on the wrong things. It would be hard to play that way going over there against a really good team.”

Tagovailoa said he has done some things to get ready.

“I did the cold tub out there in L.A., and it was outdoors,” Tagovailoa said about the week the Dolphins spent in California between their Dec. 4 game against the San Francisco 49ers and their Sunday game against the Los Angeles Chargers. “It was already cold. Just to kind of get my body used to it in that sense, although it won’t necessarily simulate that.”

Tagovailoa also did some throwing in the snow in the offseason in Maryland, where his brother, Taulia Tagovailoa, is the Terrapins’ quarterback.

“I went to Maryland to go visit my brother after the season, and it was pretty cold up there,” Tua Tagovailoa said. “It was probably in the 20s and there was snow on the ground, too, so I got to test that out. I got to throw up there with a couple of his guys. That was good. …

“I mean me personally, it might be a mindset thing, too, but it felt really good throwing it while it was snowing. I don’t know. I can’t give anything more than that. I didn’t feel any effects of throwing in the snow.”

At the Dolphins’ practice on Wednesday, Miami coach Mike McDaniel wore a shirt that read, “I wish it were colder” as his team prepared for Saturday’s game in its indoor facility with the air conditioning on.

McDaniel said while the Dolphins could adjust “a hair” for the conditions, the players needed to adopt Tagovailoa’s attitude.

“You just decide if you’re going to let it factor in or not and then you adjust as best you can,” McDaniel said. “There’s certain things that become harder when there’s moisture or it hits a certain level of frigidness. But the good news is there’s not different atmospheres on both sidelines, so we’ll be playing the game in the same elements. And as a competitor, man for man for our football team, that’s the objective: Are you going to let the elements matter more to you than them? It’s the same field, the same elements, so you just decide mentally how much you’re going to let it affect you. …

“It’s easier to win the games if you score more points than your opponent in cold-weather games. But warm-weather games as well. All games.”

Miami wide receiver Jaylen Waddle said on Wednesday there was one thing he was going to make sure to take to Buffalo, and it wasn’t extra socks or long underwear.

“Our competitive spirit,” the former Alabama standout said. “Shoot, that’s what I’m going to bring.”