Notes from the Bills’ 45-17 victory over the Jets Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium:

— Buffalo’s first of five takeaways came when nickel back Taron Johnson logged his initial interception of the season when he picked off Jets quarterback Mike White. Later, safety Micah Hyde stripped New York wide receiver Corey Davis of the ball after a reception just before halftime, then recovered the ball. It was his first forced fumble of the season and second recovery.

Turnover No. 3 came when cornerback Tre’Davious White picked off his namesake. Surprisingly, it was his first of the season. The fourth takeaway was an interception by cornerback Levi Wallace, his second of the campaign. Finally, safety Jordan Poyer logged his team-leading fourth pick.

— New York’s lone takeaway came when safety Sharrod Neasmon picked off a Josh Allen pass. The Jets have only two all season and Neasmon’s was the first by a member of the secondary; the other was recorded by defensive end Shaq Lawson, the former Bill.

— Buffalo’s only sack of Mike White was recorded by end Efe Obada.

— The Jets’ first sack of Allen was shared by Lawson and tackle Quinnen Williams. For Williams, he now has a team-leading five while that half-sack was Lawson’s first. The second was logged by safety Jarrod Wilson, the first of his six-year career.

— Buffalo running back Matt Breida, who had been a healthy scratch since Game 3 and had played only 12 snaps all season, was active with Zack Moss just back from concussion protocol and responded with two TDs. First was a 15-yard touchdown reception from Allen. Later Breida, the fastest of the Bills’ backs, added a 15-yard rushing touchdown. Later Breida fumbled with Jets cornerback Michael Carter II recovering

— Bills placekicker Tyler Bass hit his only field goal attempt, making him 19-of-20 on the season.

— Poyer led Buffalo with 10 tackles, linebacker Matt Milano had nine and backup middle linebacker A.J. Klein had a game-high six solos among his seven stops.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley topped the Jets with seven tackles, five of them solos.

— Before the game, defensive tackle Star Lotulelei was placed on the Reserve/Covid-19 list. To replace him, Brandin Bryant was elevated from the practice squad for the game.

— Besides Lotulelei being on the reserve list, inactive for the Bills were Bryant, Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), cornerback Cam Lewis (illness) and offensive tackle Jamil Douglas.

Edmunds was replaced by Klein, and with offensive tackle Spencer Brown back, he took over at right tackle and former starter Daryl Williams moved inside to right guard. Ike Boettger remained at left guard with Jon Feliciano (calf) still on injured reserve.