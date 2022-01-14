Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer has been named a first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press in his fifth season with the Bills.

This is Poyer's first All-Pro selection in his nine-year career and is the first Bills' safety to be named to the list since Henry Jones in 1992.

Poyer finished the regular season with the second-highest number of total tackles on the team (91), five interceptions (T-4 in NFL), 3.0 sacks, nine pass breakups and eight tackles for loss. He was the only player in the NFL this season to have 3.0 sacks and five interceptions.

Since joining the Bills in 2017, Poyer is the only NFL player to have 500-plus tackles, 15-plus INTs (18) and 10-plus sacks (10). His 18 INTs are sixth in the NFL in that time span. He is the only NFL player with 90+ tackles and 2-plus INTs in each of the last five seasons.

Poyer was one of the leaders of this Bills defense that ranked first in total defense (272.8 YPG), yards per play (4.6 yards), passing yards allowed (163 YPG), passing yards per play (4.65), first downs allowed per game (16.7), third-down conversion rate allowed (30.8%) and points per game (17).

Poyer is the only Bill on the first team All-Pro list. Micah Hyde was named second team All-Pro. Three other Bills players received votes.

S Micah Hyde (10): Tied Poyer with the team-high five interceptions, had 74 tackles, four tackles for loss, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

LB Matt Milano (1): Had 86 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, three sacks and two fumble recoveries in the regular season.

LB Tremaine Edmunds (1): Led the team with 108 tackles, had seven tackles for loss, one interception, four pass breakups and one QB hit.

Isaiah McKenzie (KR) (1): Had 24 returns for 584 yards with a long of 75. He also had 20 receptions for 178 yards and one touchdown this season.