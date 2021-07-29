Bills fans haven’t been this optimistic about a season since Buffalo went to four straight Super Bowls back in the early 1990s.

That’s what happens coming off a 13-3 campaign, followed by two home playoff wins that earned a berth in the conference championship game.

Then, too, all but one starter returns to an offense that was second in the NFL in scoring, tied for second in yards per game and third in passing yardage last season.

Hence, many of the Bills’ faithful have concluded that the next logical conclusion to the 2021 campaign is the AFC’s spot in the Super Bowl.

But, when they met with the media on Wednesday morning before the opening practice of training camp in Orchard Park, coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane offered some words of caution.

Back in 2015, McDermott was the defensive coordinator and Beane the assistant GM of the Carolina Panthers, who went 15-1 in the regular season before losing to Denver in the Super Bowl.

A year later, the team that had finished 17-2 went 6-10 and missed the playoffs.

“ONE OF THE hardest things to do is sustain success,” McDermott emphasized. “I’ve been around it, I’ve seen it not only with teams that I’ve been a part of and learned from it, but other teams. That’s the way the NFL is built … for parity. One year a team is up, the next year they’re down and that’s been a message to the (Bills) since a month after (last) season.

“You’ve got to have enough self-awareness to manage yourself. If getting notice was the goal (last season), then maybe we accomplished that. But if winning (it all) and the goals we had set up, we didn’t accomplish that last year. This is a new season, a new team, and as I’ve said countless times, we’ve got to respect the process and remain humble and hungry because if you don’t, this league gets you and it gets on you fast.”

To which Beane added, “We’ve stressed (to the team) all offseason, ‘What we did last year was really good, but it means nothing (this year). We’re zero and zero.’

“Coaches (are) talking to players about ‘reclimbing the mountain.’ We’re starting at the bottom … all the success we had (last season) doesn’t mean anything, everybody’s at the start line.”

He pointed out, “We have to reestablish the things we did well last year because people have tape and they’re going to watch how we did some things offensively. We put up some really good numbers and teams are going to study that and have game plans to stop (it).

“Also, what can we do better, what are the things that we struggled with and maybe didn’t help us get over the hump in the AFC Championship Game or earlier last season?”

McDERMOTT expanded on that thought.

“Every year is different, every team is different, but you’ve got to start at Square 1,” he said. “You’ve got to start over and mindset-wise be as hungry and humble as you can be. I’ve found over the years that approach goes a long way.

“We have a lot of work to do between where we are (now) and where we’ve got to get to. We have to realize we’re not sitting here carrying 13 wins … everyone’s zero and zero. The amount of work we have to do before the Pittsburgh Steelers roll in here (for Sept. 12’s opener) is a lot.”

Beane conceded, “(There are) high expectations but it starts here (in training camp) ... we’ve got to put the work in. These guys understand that 2021 is a new year and nothing we did in 2020 will affect this year.

“I think our guys understand that doing something once doesn’t make you a great team … once you’re lucky, twice you’re good. If you want to be a consistent contender, you’ve got to back it up.”

He concluded, “We talked last year about ‘We want to win the division so we can host (playoff) games here’ and not only did we get to host one, we hosted two … and we’d have loved to have hosted that last game (AFC Championship) we lost.

“We still have a lot of things that we haven’t accomplished. As good as last year was, we still didn’t meet some standards that we want to get to. Until you win it, in my mind, we’re still hunting. Will people be hunting us, yes, starting in our division.”

And Bills fans can’t wait.

