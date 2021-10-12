As the game ended Sunday night in Kansas City, Buffalo’s impressive 38-20 victory over the Chiefs secure, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier took in the scene as he gazed around Arrowhead Stadium.

Despite the offensive output, this was a win for his unit and an exclamation on his bid for another NFL head-coaching job, a position he once held for nearly 3½ seasons with Minnesota.

When asked what was going through his mind, Frazier, whose calm, soothing demeanor never changes, allowed, “I was really excited about their performance … that offense is really tough to get ready for, they’ve got so many weapons and a potential Hall-of-Fame quarterback and can score from anywhere on the field.

“For our defense to contain those guys to two touchdowns for the game and take the ball away the way they did (three times by the defense, once by special teams), it encourages you. You believe there are more good things ahead. That’s (only) one ball game, but against that offense, you walk off that field encouraged by what you saw.”

And he took that message to the locker room.

“I reminded them how hard they had worked leading up to this game … their preparation was really on-point and it has been through these first five weeks of the season,” Frazier said. “I didn’t want them to forget the effort they put in to get the results they got on Sunday.

“In that moment (on the field) I was reflecting on what it was like back in the AFC Championship Game (38-24 loss at KC last January), standing on the sideline – it wasn’t a lot of fun – and to know how far we’ve come and to see our players see the fruit of their labor. They really put a lot into this game plan, their preparation, and to see the success they had, I was just really happy for them.”

OF COURSE, coaches rarely look back, especially at successes. They prefer to plan ahead for the next opponent.

“I think, more than anything, it’s a step in the right direction,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said of the emphatic win. “They’re a good football team. To see the contributions that were made from everyone, in particular a couple of the young players that are new to our team this year, that we acquired via the draft, is a good sign. It doesn’t mean we’re where we need to be … but it is a good sign at this early stage of the season.”

He added of looking forward to Monday night’s game against the Titans in Nashville where the Bills were manhandled 42-16 last season, “It’s the right approach. Humility goes a long way. You get humbled awfully quick in this league if you don’t embrace that mindset week-to-week. I’m really proud of the guys for that. And that starts with the leadership, not coaching leadership, but in the locker room.

“Certainly things are going to be said about that win and we recognize that. But, at the same time, we’ve got to dial ourselves back in and get ready for a big test on the road against a team that beat us last year. It’s always a challenge in the NFL to hit the reset button from what just happened the previous week with all the noise that comes from you guys (in the media).”

OFFENSIVE TACKLE Dion Dawkins agreed.

“It feels good,” he said of the win. “But it’s, like, Week 5. We’ve still got a whole two-and-a-half months of football left. We could win this one and lose all the rest and it don’t mean nothing else to us.”

To which quarterback Josh Allen added, “It’s a week-by-week league. You’re either on top of the world or you need everybody fired and to change everything up. It’s one game and we’re not going to try to make this a bigger deal than what it needs to be. If we lost this game, we wouldn’t have made it a bigger deal than it needed to be. There’s a whole lot of football left in this season, and we’ve got to continue to stack wins.

“It’s you guys’ job (in the media), so this is going to be made a bigger deal than what it is. But we’re in Week 5. Last time I checked, four wins doesn’t get you into the playoffs. We came into a hostile environment, played a really good team, ended up with a win and that’s our goal each and every week.”

