ORCHARD PARK — A cynic might look at the final score – especially what happened in a 10-minute stretch of the fourth quarter – and wonder if the Bills were sending a message to the Texans management.

After all, they packed three touchdowns into that span en route to a 40-0 embarrassment of Houston on a rainy Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium.

The win, Buffalo’s third straight, and second shutout in three games, improved the Bills to 3-1 and alone atop the AFC East standings.

But, after they were up 26-0 with under 11 minutes to play, there were two more touchdowns to come, though the second was produced by reserves.

And that led conspiracy theorists to conclude that maybe the Bills didn’t take their foot off the gas to make a point to the Houston front office that maybe it hired the wrong man to coach its football team.

After the beleaguered Bill O’Brien was fired last season, veteran Romeo Crennel finished the campaign as the interim. And as the search for the Texans new coach wound down, the clear front-runners were Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and Ravens assistant head coach David Culley, though the former was the odds-on favorite.

HOWEVER, it was Culley who was hired, to the shock of Buffalo’s coaching and administrative staffs.

And what thickened the plot was that Cullen had been Bills coach Sean McDermott’s assistant working with quarterbacks his first two years with the team.

Ultimately, he ostensibly got a promotion going to Baltimore, though there was a persistent rumor the Bills had let him go at the behest of offensive coordinator Brian Daboll who favored Ken Dorsey for the job.

We’ll probably never know for sure, but what’s certain is that Culley inherited a mess. Deshaun Watson, one of the NFL’s elite quarterbacks, is on the roster, but won’t play a game unless the charges of sexual abuse by 22 women, are worked out.

Even at that, the Texans won their first game with former Bill Tyrod Taylor at QB, but when he went on injured reserve with a hamstring, Culley was also hamstrung, forced to use profoundly inexperienced Davis Mills.

And his team hit a new low Sunday, enduring the most one-sided loss since the Texans replaced the Oilers (now Titans) in Houston.

AND WHILE the offense produced 40 points – two touchdown passes from quarterback Josh Allen to tight end Dawson Knox (1 and 25 yards), four Tyler Bass field goals (33, 26, 21 and 28 yards) and 4-yard scoring runs by Zack Moss and backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky – this win belonged to Frazier’s defense.

The Bills limited Houston to a mere 42 plays, a microscopic 109 yards total offense and generated five takeaways including interceptions by Levi Wallace, Micah Hyde, Jaquan Johnson and Tyler Matakavich and a fumble recovery by A.J. Klein.

The Texans had only five plays of more than 10 yards, 16 the longest.

Meanwhile, Allen, coming off a vintage 2020 performance against Washington last Sunday, put up solid, if not spectacular numbers.

He was 20-of-29 passing for 248 yards with the two TDs, one interception, only one sack and a 103.8 passer rating.

The Bills time-sharing running backs combined 140 of Buffalo’s 201 rushing yards as Devin Singletary (79 yards) and Moss (61) each had 14 yards.

AFTERWARD, McDermott admitted, “It’s always good to win. It was a great defensive performance and just an overall good team win.”

But he added, “It was tough sledding early on. I thought we left some plays out there at some points, particularly in the first half. You look at the scoreboard at the end of the game and it looks like it was that way the whole game, but it wasn’t.”

Indeed, four possessions into the red zone ended in Bass field goals.

“We’ve got to go back and look back at why we weren’t converting,” McDermott said, “including why we were 1-for-7 on third down in the red zone in the first half.”

Of Dawson’s performance, touchdowns in three straight games, the first by a Buffalo tight end in five seasons, he added, “It’s been great to watch (him). (He’s) mentally tough and able to reset, which is key. I think he’s playing very confident football.”

And though his team is averaging 39 points per game over its last three starts, McDermott cautioned, “It’s one win (and) it’s hard to win in this league. Our guys will enjoy this for the next 24 hours and then we’re on Kansas City (next Sunday night). We’ve got a tough road game coming up.

“It’s really about the consistency. You have to keep growing each week and go into every week detaching from the previous week.”