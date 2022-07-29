PITTSFORD — The Buffalo Bills haven’t put pads on yet at training camp after four practices at St. John Fisher University.

But don’t think for one second that means things aren’t physical out on the field.

Bills Pro Bowl left tackle Dion Dawkins has been locked up one-on-one against new defensive end Von Miller plenty this week. Miller brings a level of intensity and physicality to the field that Dawkins hasn’t seen before.

“Von is just one of those guys that just shuts down your natural abilities,” Dawkins said after Wednesday’s practice. “And he’s the one with the natural abilities. So playing against Von every play, every rep -- it’s a hate, love thing. Because I’m like, dang. That’s $120 million right here, you know?”

The Bills are hoping that Miller leads a new-look defensive line in Buffalo in 2022 that helps alleviate some of the burden on the secondary.

All Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White is making progress every day as he works off to the side at practice, continuing his rehab from a torn ACL suffered last season. Even if the elite cornerback isn’t ready by the first game, Miller’s ability to cause havoc in the backfield will help rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam settle into his first season in the NFL. No player has gotten a closer look at Miller through the first week of camp than Dawkins. Miller brings Super Bowl titles, Pro Bowl appearances and All Pro honors with him to Buffalo.

Dawkins said even at 33 years old, the savvy pass rusher can still electrify on the field.

“That is amazing that he can be at that level in year 12, that’s different stuff,” he said. “That’s like Michael Jordan stuff. Like you’re just a different type of person and Von is truly that.”

The Bills played in one of the greatest playoff games in NFL history in January when they lost in devastating fashion to the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes threw for 378 yards and three touchdowns in that game and was only sacked two times. Ed Oliver was the only defensive linemen to record a sack in that game.

Miller played four playoff games on his way to a Super Bowl title with the Los Angeles Rams last season. He recorded a sack in three of those four games. Miller had two in the Super Bowl alone.

Dawkins has spent the first week of camp trying to figure out how to handle Miller’s deep pass rush arsenal. As soon as he thinks he’s got Miller in a good spot, the veteran pulls out a move that Dawkins has never seen.

“He’ll just come off and be like this and then cut back. Like how did you just do that? I got my hands on you and you just moved your arm around me and now I’m in front of you and I’m back here and I’m just playing catch up,” Dawkins said. “The word that I would use is an elastic band or a rubber band, because he’s just real springy and real slithery.”

Dawkins walked over to coach Sean McDermott after a team drill earlier in the week after a few reps against Miller in the previous period. He thanked him for bringing in a player that he knows is going to take his own game to the next level.

“If I can block Von I can block anybody. He’s really that good,” he said. “I’ve never played anybody like that. I thought Jerry (Hughes) was damn, like Jerry’s like grown, and old and still good. But Von is like Jerry times four, and Jerry is already great. Like how many levels up is it, but he’s somewhere way up there.”

Bills safety Hyde carted off field with injury

PITTSFORD — Thousands of excited Buffalo Bills fans had their smiles turn to frowns on Friday when All-Pro safety Micah Hyde went up for an interception during practice and landed on his right side after a huge fall to the ground.

Hyde immediately took off his helmet and winced in pain as trainers and teammates huddled around him. He rolled around on the grass and shook out his right leg. After a minute or two he was able to stand up. He limped off of the field but needed a cart to go back into the facility.

The Bills held their fifth practice of training camp at St. John Fisher University on Friday. The team announced after practice that Hyde suffered a hip/glute injury and was still being evaluated by the team’s medical staff. NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport said that the injury is considered minor.

Hyde’s injury happened on a passing play as quarterback Josh Allen attempted to throw it to Stefon Diggs over the middle. The pass went over the receiver’s head, and Hyde soared into the air to make the interception. It appeared that Diggs reached his hand back to try and poke the ball out. That’s when Hyde fell to the ground and suffered the injury.

The Bills are back at St. John Fisher after holding training camp at their own facility in Orchard Park the past two seasons. Hyde said that training camp is a mental grind when you go away but that it’s a perfect situation for the team to come together. “(We’re) having meetings all day. In between meetings you have breaks so you can hang out with guys, play cards, get to know people, get to know young guys,” Hyde said. “At night, you have a snack and all that stuff too. So, you’re just around each other all the time. Then once we get to the dorms, we’re also hanging out, doing the same thing.

"I heard guys upstairs (one night) arguing about ping pong and all that type of stuff, so that’s just what we do and it’s fun to be around everybody and get to know everyone, that’s what training camp is for.”

Once Hyde left practice, second-year safety Damar Hamlin and fourth-year safety Jaquan Johnson worked in at his spot opposite Jordan Poyer. Hamlin had an interception against backup quarterback Case Keenum.