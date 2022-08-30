Short of an injury to quarterback Josh Allen, it’s hard to imagine the Bills getting off to a worse start to the 2022 season than the one that’s currently unfolding.

It’s not at all hyperbole to suggest that the sickening and embarrassing case of rookie punter Matt Araiza will haunt Buffalo all season … one in which fan expectations are almost delusionally high.

Starting last Thursday, the narrative of the accusations of his involvement in a gang rape of a then-17-year-old high school senior at a party last October in San Diego became a national story.

The limited details reflect horribly on the city’s police, San Diego State’s campus department and even the Bills, who drafted him in the sixth round last April.

It’s near impossible to conjure a more devastating public relations gaffe for a team that over the years has endured its share of image management issues (aligning itself with the ethnically insensitive phrase “Bills Mafia,” for instance).

WISELY, Buffalo coach Sean McDermott benched Araiza for Friday night’s preseason game in Carolina and, mercifully, the next day, cut him.

I’ve been critical, in this space, of his game-management skills over five seasons, but I genuinely felt sorry for him during the press conference following the loss to the Panthers.

McDermott, wearing a sullen and stressed face, looked as if someone had shot his dog.

That he was willing to address such a cringeworthy topic to a throng of media moments after a lousy performance by his team was a tremendous show of character.

Knowing what allegedly happened to the victim, and as the father of a teenage daughter, he had to be profoundly uncomfortable addressing the subject.

Then, too, the assembled questioners weren’t particularly sensitive, badgering him with questions to which he clearly didn’t know the answer or wasn’t allowed to discuss at the behest of the team.

IT’S STILL possible Araiza could be criminally charged if the San Diego police actually complete their slow-walked “investigation.”

The “Punt God” says he will “set the record straight,” sort of like O.J. seeking “the real killer.”

In any case, there is also a civil suit which requires a decidedly lower bar to achieve a positive verdict.

Still, it was interesting reading Twitter posts after he was cut.

Rather than a groundswell against the rookie, about a third took his side, most of them citing “due process” with several contending Araiza “deserved another chance.”

What?

There is no “due process,” this isn’t a criminal case, it’s basically employer vs. employee. Innocent or guilty, the accusation severely damaged the employer’s brand and it had every right to fire him … period.

Besides, the Bills have their own questions to answer.

It’s hard not to conclude the team failed to do its due diligence as it’s been reported that the gang-rape was a source of discussion on campus.

And isn’t it curious that the so-called best collegiate punter lasted a couple of rounds later than the first two selected?

Then, of course, there’s the nagging question of why, knowing the civil suit would be made public, McDermott still cut incumbent Matt Haack and handed Araiza the punting and holding job.

THIS IS an inconceivable mess created, of all things, by a rookie punter, and the fallout is horrific.

Kim Pegula, an ardent supporter of women’s causes, has to be furious and Terry, her co-owner husband, must be wondering how in the world his team got caught in the middle of a self-inflicted public relations catastrophe.

If there was any question the Bills had to cut him, the immediate adverse reaction of the team’s women fans was a swift and convincing message.

Clearly, the Browns female followers aren’t delighted that their quarterback of the future is a serial sexual misbehaver.

But Buffalo women are understandably even more judgmental as Cornelius Bennett, otherwise a strong candidate, isn’t on the Wall of Fame mostly because he spent jail time for assaulting a female in a hotel room in 1998. And, only last year, a woman used the Child Victim’s Act to file a lawsuit against him for rape and abuse in a Rochester bar where she was working at a team event in 1992 when she was a teenager and he was still a player.

But what Araiza is accused of is demonstrably even worse.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane hasn’t been able to supply adequate answers to the myriad questions about the team’s sloppy (lazy?) approach to drafting Araiza. His word-salad explanation of the scenario has only produced more confusion and questions and a seemingly ever-changing timeline.

Thus, this story is way closer to the beginning than the end … as in season-long distraction.

(Chuck Pollock, an Olean Times Herald senior sports columnist