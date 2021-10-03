ORCHARD PARK — Notes from the Bills’ 40-0 victory over the Houston Texans on a rainy Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium:
— A power outage that knocked out the stadium lights and scoreboards with just over five minutes remaining in the third quarter was rectified in moments, but the game was delayed until they rebooted.
— Since the Texans beat Buffalo, 22-19, in overtime of the playoff game following the 2019 season, the Bills are 18-5 and Houston is 5-15.
-- It was the worst loss in Texans history, eclipsing a 38-point defeat four years ago.
— Buffalo’s 40-point output was only the second time in franchise history that total had been reached in consecutive games — it scored 43 against Washington last week — joining the 1990 Super Bowl team, which scored 42 and 45 points in back-to-back games.
That ‘90 team was one of three Buffalo clubs to log a pair of shutouts in a season (Cleveland 42-0, New England 14-0), along with the current Bills, who also beat Miami 35-0. Both those teams got their shutouts in a span of three games. The 1982 Buffalo squad that went 4-5 in the strike-shortened season, blanked Baltimore (20-0) and Pittsburgh (13-0).
— The game’s first takeaway came on Josh Allen’s initial snap when he threw an interception to Houston safety Lonnie Johnson Jr., son of the former Bills tight end, who played five years in Buffalo and one in Kansas City.
— The other five takeaways were by the Bills, four interceptions and a fumble recovery.
Cornerback Levi Wallace and safety Micah Hyde each got their second picks of the season, victimizing Texans QB Davis Mills, the latter grabbing a ball tipped by linebacker A.J. Klein. In addition, safety Jaquan Johnson, filling in for the injured Jordan Poyer (ankle), and linebacker Tyler Matakavich, one of Buffalo’s standout special teamers, each got the first interceptions of their NFL careers.
Finally, a Mills pass was fumbled by tight end Jordan Aikens after being hit by middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds with Klein recovering.
— Buffalo tight end Dawson Knox caught touchdown passes of 1- and 25 yards, giving him a team-leading four TD receptions on the season.
— Running back Zack Moss’ 4-yard touchdown also gave him four TDs, one of them on a reception.
— After being inactive the first three games, the Bills activated defensive end Boogie Basham and the rookie second-round draft choice responded with his first career sack, dumping Mills. The second sack was logged by tackle Star Lotuleilei, who now has one in each of the past two games, his two tied for the team lead with rookie first-round draft choice Greg Rousseau.
Buffalo’s other sack was credited to the team.
— Houston’s lone sack of Allen was recorded by end Winston Mercilus, his team-leading third of the season.
— Bills linebacker Matt Milano, in the midst of an impressive early season, left the game with a hamstring injury in the first half and did not return.
— Houston had only 42 plays and Edmunds topped Buffalo with six stops including a team-best three solos. Texans cornerback Desmond King had a game-high nine tackles and Lonnie Johnson added eight.
— The Bills leader of the charge was former wide receiver Eric Mounds.
— Inactive for the Bills were three injured starters, Poyer, guard Jon Feliciano (concussion) and nickel cornerback Taron Johnson (groin). They were joined by defensive end Efe Obada (ankle), running back Matt Breida and defensive tackle Vernon Butler.
Ike Boettger took over for Feliciano and Cam Lewis, just activated from the practice squad, filled in at nickel back.
— Among the inactives for Houston was quarterback Deshaun Watson, who will not play until the case of the 22 women who has accused him of sexual abuse is resolved. Meanwhile, kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn returned after being on injured reserve the first three weeks with a hamstring injury. The Texans waived his replacement, Joey Sly, late in the week. As it turned out, Fairbairn was merely needed for one kickoff.