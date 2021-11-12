Bad enough the Bills, last Sunday, endured an embarrassing, 9-6, loss at Jacksonville, a now 2-6 team over which they were favored by 14½ points. Worse, a Jaguars player supplied the verbal coup de gras.
Cornerback Shaquill Griffin pointed out, “I was looking on their sideline and one thing I noted is ‘they don’t have the same energy as us.’ I felt like if one team deserved this win, it was us … but you’ve got to believe that.
“That’s one thing I kept preaching to everybody else, ‘Look on the sidelines, watch them walking around, it’s like they don’t care. They don’t deserve this … let’s show them why.”
Those comments were particularly bothersome to Buffalo coach Sean McDermott.
He admitted that missing energy was one of the factors in the defeat, and accepted responsibility for it. But being called out by an opposing player was particularly galling even though he conceded Griffin had every right to express his opinion.
AND THIS past week McDermott ended up explaining how the Bills endured one of the biggest upset losses of the NFL season. It dropped his team to a pedestrian 5-3 record and the franchise once touted for the Super Bowl merely became one of a dozen hopefuls legitimately competing for the AFC’s seven playoff berths.
“Energy comes from a few different areas … typically what you bring into the game and throughout the game, as it ebbs and flows, you can sustain (it) throughout the game,” he said. “Overall, I didn’t think we did a good enough job of that. Guys were searching to make plays and the plays weren’t coming like they normally come. Going forward (energy) is something we have to generate and we have to know who the energy people are that generate it.”
McDermott added, “A loss is never easy, we have to learn from it and it’s important that we handle it the right way. There’s a lot of things we could have done differently in that game. You learn a lot from those situations if handled the right way. That’s the only piece of it that we can control at this point.”
BUT THERE are certainties as the Bills head into tomorrow afternoon’s game against the 2-6 Jets at the Meadowlands.
For two straight games, Buffalo has seemingly come out not ready to play and though a more inspired second half salvaged a home win against Miami, that didn’t happen in Jacksonville. In three of their last four halves, the Bills offense has produced no touchdowns and only three field goals.
Of the loss to the Jaguars, McDermott maintained, “Start with the turnovers (three), they’re always a great equalizer, fundamentals or lack of fundamentals are also a great equalizer ... and not executing the way we needed to execute the game plan.
“We’ve got to put the players in position to be successful which falls on me … we’ve got to do a better job of that. We’ve also got to be more physical.”
HE THEN addressed the elephant in the room, Buffalo’s horrendous offensive line play against the Jaguars, though admittedly it was down two starters.
“It’s hard to do anything without line-play … everything goes through the line on both sides of the ball, particularly on offense,” McDermott pointed out. “It’s more than just one position, more than just one player. We need to do a better job overall offensively of putting our players in (the right) position and the players have to execute.
“Collectively, as an offense, we have to do a better job fundamentally, better job at the point of attack, better job execution-wise. We’ve got a long list of things to improve on and improve on fast.”
He concluded, “You’ve got to play your best game every week … that’s the goal, to respect every opponent and obviously we fell short (last Sunday).
“You don’t ignore some of those rocks that are in our shoe right now … you figure out what those things are and you address them correctly and make adjustments for the betterment of the team.”
And it had best show up as soon as tomorrow afternoon.
(Chuck Pollock, an Olean Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)