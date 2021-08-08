BRADFORD, Pa. — Taro Tanaka stayed ready for his chance, so he might get to do something like he did on Saturday.
Tanaka, a recent Port Allegany graduate, was the last player added to the rosters for the Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic, but the first to score a touchdown Saturday night. As it turned out, that score might have been all Pennsylvania needed to tie the all-time series.
Pennsylvania won the 47th Big 30 game, 35-0, posting the first shutout since 2008 (a 27-0 Pennsy win) and fifth since the game’s founding in 1974.
Pennsy struck first on its second drive of the game, as Kane quarterback Zuke Smith connected with Otto-Eldred’s Ethan Smith on a 47-yard pass to set up Tanaka’s touchdown. On third and long, Smith threw a delayed screen out of the backfield to Tanaka, who scampered easily into the end zone for an 18-yard score.
“There was a timeout, we were in the huddle and Zuke — props to him, that kid is a beast — he was saying how that fullback screen was open and I was pretty excited when I heard the call,” Tanaka said. “As soon as they snapped the ball, there was a corner blitz and I saw that stunt behind them and it was just a perfect throw and then I turned around and it was all green turf in front of me. So I just made one cut and was in.”
Tanaka got a call on the third day of Big 30 practice, in late July, asking if he would play as a replacement for a late withdrawal. He didn’t hesitate, even as it cost him a vacation with his family.
“I actually wasn't selected to this team ...,” Tanaka said. “They called me up and I was at work and they asked me if I wanted to play. My family's actually in Florida right now on vacation. So I skipped vacation to come play this game. It means a lot to me. I'll never pass up an opportunity to play another game of football.”
Both Pennsylvania quarterbacks led multiple touchdown drives, as Smith threw for two scores and ran for another while Owen Trumbull (Eisenhower) threw for two as well. Pennsy only punted twice.
“They're phenomenal, and they're leaders,” Pennsy coach Mark Heindl (Ridgway) said of his quarterbacks. “I think you saw in there various times throughout the game, we only had two penalties on the offensive side. One was a delay of game and then we had a false start. Those kids took control, they're well-coached, and when you're a quarterback, you're a leader on the field and they showed that today.”
Smith completed 12 of his 14 passes for 172 yards. He said a bond between the Pennsy players helped him develop chemistry with his receivers after just two weeks of practice.
“It's all about the bond,” he said. “So we played with each other in the Varischetti (All-Star) Game and then when a bond forms, you don't really need to work on it too much. It's already there when you get that ball.”
Pennsylvania is finally even with New York in the all-time series at 22-22-3. The keystone state hasn’t lost since 2015, winning three straight from 2016-18, tying in 2019 and not playing last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It's great,” Smith said. “It's good to even it all up, and I'm glad I got to play with these guys one last time. It's definitely an experience I won't forget.”
Ethan Smith led all receivers with four catches for 62 yards. Alex Bon and Donovan Fiscus, both from Warren, had touchdown catches. Sam Kaul (Elk County Catholic) was Pennsy’s leading rusher with 55 yards.
New York drove into Pennsylvania territory twice all night, as deep as the Pennsy 20-yard line in the second quarter. But as the drive stalled, New York missed its best chance to reach the scoreboard as Cuba-Rushford’s Ethan Rix attempted a 42-yard field goal that appeared to have just enough distance but sailed wide left.
New York’s passing game never clicked, as it completed just four passes for 46 yards with one interception, the game’s lone turnover caused by Smethport cornerback Ryli Burritt. Portville QB Hunter Griffin led NY’s rushing game with 62 yards on eight attempts.
“The defense was good from the start,” Zuke Smith said. “I knew they were going to be good. I knew they could do it. They gave us a run for our money all week in practice.”
How did Pennsy produce a rare shutout in an all-star game?
“Great kids, and they're well-coached,” Heindl said. “I keep going back to the motivation part of it. This senior group, it doesn't matter what town they were from, they experienced a lot of heartache and a lot of adversity through the pandemic. To be able to come to a stadium where it's packed, and tonight there were a lot of people here, they got an atmosphere that those kids missed out on in the fall. I think they left (with) the best 60 minutes of their football careers when they walked off (the field).”
Heindl hinted at some “trash talk” from New York at the Big 30 banquet that motivated his players, but didn’t discuss details.
“We did our actions on the field and tonight the goose-egg on that scoreboard shows how hard these kids worked,” he said.
Heindl said “it’s a big thing” for his players to be the ones who tied the Big 30 game series after 47 years. He added they all wanted to end their high school careers on a high note no matter how their seasons ended in the fall amid the pandemic.
“Again it goes back to, these kids got cheated out of a season,” Heindl said, “and to go out on top, I think of Eisenhower, Smethport and St. Marys, three of those teams that lost in the district finals, when you walk off the field for the last time and 41 guys got the opportunity to come back and they walked out not only a state champion representing Pennsylvania but they posted a shutout at the same time.”
AT BRADFORD, Pa.
NY 0 0 0 0 — 0
PA 7 14 6 8 — 35
First Quarter
PA — Taro Tanaka 18 pass from Zuke Smith (5 plays, 64 yards); Jake Merry kick, 7-0
Second Quarter
PA — Dillon Benson 5 pass from Owen Trumbull (13 plays, 80 yards); Merry kick, 14-0
PA — Alex Bon 28 pass from Z. Smith (12 plays, 89 yards); Merry kick, 21-0
Third Quarter
PA — Z. Smith 6 run (6 plays, 17 yards after Braedon Johnson 25 yard punt return); kick failed, 27-0
Fourth Quarter
PA — Donovan Fiscus 34 pass from Trumbull (2 plays, 35 yards after turnover on downs); Trey Ayers pass from Trumbull, 35-0
Team Statistics
NY PA
First Downs 9 22
Rushes-Yards 30-127 42-127
Passing Yards 46 237
Comp-Att.-Int. 4-15-1 18-24-0
Total Offense 173 364
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 8-65 8-45
Punts-Avg. 3-36.3 2-42
Total Plays 45 66
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing
New York: Hunter Griffin 8-62; Lucas McKenna 10-37
Pennsylvania: Sam Kaul 12-55
Passing
New York: Hunter Griffin 2-of-7, 30 yards, 1 INT; Lucas McKenna 2-of-6, 16 yards
Pennsylvania: Zuke Smith 12-of-14, 172 yards, 2 TDs, Owen Trumbull 6-of-8, 65 yards, 2 TDs
Receiving
New York: Clayton Rowland 2-30
Pennsylvania: Ethan Smith 4-62; Alex Bon 3-49, TD
