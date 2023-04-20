BOLIVAR — A pitcher’s duel between Bolivar-Richburg’s Malayna Ayers and Friendship/Scio’s Nevaeh Ross saw two of Allegany County’s best softball teams scoreless through five innings on Thursday.
But B-R finally broke through in the sixth with four runs on three hits and two errors to grab a 4-0 victory in county league play.
McKinlee Harris, Haley Mascho and Rylee Whiting marked hits in the pivotal sixth inning. Mascho went 2-for-3 with a double and Whiting was also 2-for-3, combining for four of the six hits for B-R (4-0).
Ayers threw a two-hitter, with F/S’ Katherine Lamberson and Nevaeh recording the lone hits. Ayers struck out six and one walk.
Ross struck out 11 batters with one walk for F/S (6-3).
“Friendship/Scio is a solid team that is well-coached,” B-R coach Brooke Lovell said. “It was a competitive game from the start, and to be able to pull out the win this early in the season is definitely a boost for our team.”
CCAA I WEST
Olean 19, Jamestown 4, 6 innings
JAMESTOWN — Olean rolled to 6-0 (4-0 in league play), tallying 18 hits in six innings as Olivia Kratts, Ariel Maine (triple), and Anna Bates (triple) all had three hits each.
Ava Finch (triple), Alaina Hirliman and AJ Easton all chipped in with two hits and Amy Campbell also hit a triple.
“The girls made some nice adjustments at the plate tonight which led to us having another strong night at the plate,” OHS coach Steve Anastasia said.
Huskies pitcher Emma Edwards struck out seven and walked five, with two of Jamestown’s four runs earned on two hits.
Southwestern 11, Allegany-Limestone 1
ALLEGANY — Abby Peck went 2-for-4 with a double and a single for Allegany-Limestone in a loss.
Also for the Gators, Michaela Rhodes went 2-for-3 with a double, single and one RBI.
CCAA II EAST
North Collins 19, Salamanca 6, 5 innings
NORTH COLLINS — Hailey Jasinski hit two home runs and added two singles for six RBI to pace North Collins (3-2, 2-0).
For Salamanca (0-5, 0-3), Kortney DeBoy had a double, RBI and run scored, Makenzie Crouse scored twice and Avianna Stahlman, Marlee Maybee and Camryn Quigley drove in one run each. Charli Ross and Maybee combined for three strikeouts.
“We’re showing improvement and my young oithcers are starting to get a little more confidence,” Salamanca coach Keith Jones said. “(Jasinski) is really good. She’s the real deal.”
Portville 13, Ellicottville 2
ELLICOTTVILLE — Sam Steadman hit a home run and Teagan Kosinski went 3-for-5 with two doubles to lead Portville (2-1, 2-0) to a road league win.
Steadman, Isabella Morales and Peyton Young all went 2-for-5 for a PCS squad that tallied 13 hits. Portville pitcher Alisha Dickerson struck out six and walked four, scattering four hits.
For Ellicottville (4-1, 3-1), Jaida Mendell hit 2-for-3 with a double and Courtney Marsh hit a home run. ECS pitcher Ande Northrup struck out three and walked five.