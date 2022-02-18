After two years of derailed plans, organizers are confident they will be able to put on the Big 30 Senior Classic for the first time since 2019.
The Senior Classic, founded in 2015, was a spotlight for Big 30 area senior basketball players (similar to annual Big 30 football game in the summer), as New York plays Pennsylvania in both a boys and girls game. But the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S. just weeks before the planned 2020 game, forcing a cancellation. Last winter, both Pennsylvania and New York started high school basketball later than normal due to the pandemic and the condensed schedule, particularly in New York, made planning the games too difficult to get plans off the ground in 2021.
But both seasons started on time in 2021-22, giving organizers a chance to get their plans in order. Portville Central School will play host again on Sunday, March 27, with the girls game at 2 p.m. and boys at 4 p.m. Playing the game in New York will necessitate following the local COVID-19 mandates at the time of the game. Presently, there are no attendance limits, but all individuals inside schools — including athletes — are required to wear masks.
Dave Fuhrman, the former Bradford boys coach, serves as the Big 30 Athletic Corporation’s game chairman for the Senior Classic.
“In a lot of respects, since we’ve had a two-year hiatus because of COVID, we haven’t had a game since 2019, it was almost like starting over really,” Fuhrman said, “especially from the fundraising aspect with trying to get some advertisements for our program, support from the area businesses, trying to get re-established. Even the game itself, there’s been some new coaches since we’ve had the game so it was almost kind of like starting over because of the two-year hiatus we had.
We had a nice five-year run with it. We started this game in 2015, so we played it in ‘15 through ‘19. I think it was growing every year back when we had that five-year consecutive stretch of having the game, so we’re hoping it will continue to grow.”
Fuhrman and Brian Green formed a basketball sub-committee of officials and current and former coaches to help generate a list of senior players to watch, then narrow down to 10 invitees for each team. Fuhrman said he particularly needed help on the New York side.
“I officiate over here so I see a lot of the boys and girls teams on the Pennsylvania side, so I’m pretty familiar with the personnel over here, but I don’t get a chance to see a lot of the New York teams, that was our thinking there,” he said. “We have some officials, we have some coaches, current coaches, retired coaches and I think it went pretty good. We had a Zoom meeting to get everybody’s input picking the teams.”
The return of the games will also bring the resumption of Big 30 Basketball Hall of Fame inductions. Set for induction at halftime of the girls game are three individuals: former Olean coach Jeff Anastasia, former Bradford coach Margie Holland and legendary Salamanca athlete Chuck Crist, whose posthumous honor will be presented to his son, Scott.
All four coaches were set to coach the game in 2020, then again in 2021, but agreed to come back this year with plans finally falling into place. Both New York coaches are former Olean head coaches, while both Pennsylvania coaches are former Smethport head coaches. Jon Baker will lead the New York boys against Jim Thomas’ Pennsylvania boys team, while Don Scholla is set to coach the New York girls against a Pennsylvania girls team coached by Eric Lutz.
Rosters will be announced in upcoming editions of the Times Herald previewing the game. The committee cut down roster sizes to 10 for each team. This will allow for more playing time and easier substitution patterns, Fuhrman said.
“That makes it easier on the coaches, substitution-wise and they get to play a little more,” he said. “We can sub every five minutes as opposed to every four minutes and you don’t have to worry about a numbers rotation as we did with 12 players before.”
The Big 30 Athletic Corporation, founded by members of the Big 30 Football All-Star committee, started the basketball games as a fundraiser to help give away more scholarships in addition to other expenses such as the football all-star banquet and plaques for Big 30 All-Stars in various sports. By the fifth year, 2019, it had become the committee’s main fundraiser.
“It’s been a little tougher to find advertising for our program and sponsorship for our teams,” Fuhrman said. “Some of the businesses aren’t even around anymore that we used to solicit from, and of course times are a lot tougher. It is our main fundraiser and we’re in this to help kids, we give a lot of scholarships, and we haven’t had the football banquet for a couple years either, but hopefully we can get through this pandemic and get back to some of the things we did with the money we raised.”
Any businesses wishing to support the game through sponsorships may contact Fuhrman at (814) 598-3975 or fuhrman@atlanticbb.net.