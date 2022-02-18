Weather Alert

.Heavy rain combined with rapid snowmelt yesterday resulted in excessive runoff into streams, rivers, and low lying areas. The flood risk will continue today even as temperatures fall well below freezing. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by heavy rain and snowmelt yesterday will continue to be possible today, even as temperatures fall well below freezing. * WHERE...A portion of western New York, including the following counties, Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Northern Erie, Orleans, Southern Erie and Wyoming. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff from rain and snow melt may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. The greatest threat for flooding from ice jams will be the Buffalo area creeks and near Sunset Bay on Cattaraugus creek. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Flood warnings have already been issued in some areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Earlier ice breakup will continue to move on area creeks through today, with a risk of ice jams at typically vulnerable locations. Rain and snowmelt from yesterday will continue to result in flooding of streams, rivers, and low lying areas today. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&