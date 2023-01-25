There they were, side-by-side, atop Tuesday’s Times Herald obituary page … two similarly-aged, but very different men, who in their own way impacted sports in the Southern Tier.

Last Friday, Wimpy — nobody called him Lynford — Swetland passed away, at age 88, at his home in Portville and, two days later, Carl Saglimben, 89, died at his residence in Allegany.

