PORTVILLE — Lilly Bentley posted a double-double of 23 points and 12 rebounds with two steals, leading the Portville girls basketball team to a championship game victory in the 14th Annual Adam C. Elliott Memorial Tournament on Saturday.
The Panthers defeated Ellicottville, 56-37. Mallory Welty, the tournament MVP, had 14 points, six rebounds, five assists and six steals. Mia Welty, an all-tournament selection along with Bentley, had three assists and three steals.
“From the tip, Ellicottville was very aggressive and I felt like we didn’t match it,” Portville coach Inga Welty said. “Even though we had the lead and were doing positive things after the first quarter, I knew we could be better and play tougher. Our sophomore center, Lilly Bentley, was a hard match-up for them. All tourney long, she was taking advantage of her size and strength to outmuscle our opponent for buckets and to clean up the glass on both ends of the court. However, what I loved most about Lilly’s play was how she got out and ran in transition.”
Emilee Ruiz led Ellicottville (1-1) with 10 points, four steals and three blocks.
“Our goal for the game was to make it extremely difficult for Ellicottville’s two main scorers to get easy buckets and in the half-court set, Mia Welty and Jackie Scanlon did just that,” Inga Welty added. “In our man-to-man defense, they applied great pressure, didn’t give open looks and forced them to pass the ball.”
NON-LEAGUEADAM ELLIOTT MEMORIAL TOURNAMENTConsolation: Pioneer 68, Cuba-Rushford 36PORTVILLE — Taylor Searle poured in 22 points for Cuba-Rushford (0-2), including four 3-pointers, but the Rebels fell in the tournament consolation final.
Kristin Morris and Brooke Eastman scored 12 points each for Pioneer (1-1), while Kyler Felber had 10 points.
“Our effort was a little better today,” C-R coach Aaron Wight said. “We still need to do a better job handling the ball and limiting offensive rebounds.”
BOYS BASKETBALLOlean 68, Westfield 48OLEAN — Jack DeRose scored 16 points and Zion James added 14 to lead Olean (2-0) to a victory in its own Tip-Off Tournament in the final game of a round robin.
James was named tournament MVP while Kamdyn McClain (10 points) and Corey Potter made the all-tournament team. The Huskies led by five at halftime, 14-9, and pulled away with a 19-8 second quarter.
Darien Swanson scored 31 points on four 3-pointers with seven rebounds, three assists and two steals for Westfield. Cole Holland added 10 points.
NON-LEAGUEScio/Friendship 53, Andover/Whitesville 35SCIO — Lazar Bulajic and Brenden Loucks scored 17 points each to pace Scio/Friendship (2-0) as the hosts pulled away for a 29-9 halftime lead en route to victory.
Andover/Whitesville fell to 0-2.
ADAM ELLIOTT MEMORIAL TOURNAMENTConsolation: North Collins 55, Archbishop Walsh 40PORTVILLE — Luca Quinn scored 19 points and Kellen Brady scored 15, but Archbishop Walsh fell to 0-2 with the consolation final loss.
Chris Smith scored 20 points with eight rebounds and Matt Sweet added 15 points with eight rebounds, six assists and three steals to lead North Collins (1-1).
Championship: Bolivar-Richburg 53, Portville 33PORTVILLE — Landon Danaher dropped 20 points and Camdyn MacDonell posted 18 to key Bolivar-Richburg to an ACE Tournament title.
The Wolverines (2-0) used a 19-7 third quarter to pull away from a 20-13 halftime advantage. Luke Petryszak had 10 points and Maxx Yehl and Troy Van Sickle each grabbed eight rebounds for the Panthers (1-1).
Portville shot just 2-for-17 from 3-point range and committed 21 turnovers. B-R held the Panthers to just three second-quarter points while taking control.
PIONEER TOURNAMENTChampionship: Pioneer 71, Franklinville 54YORKSHIRE — Pioneer’s Sam Platt scored 30 points as Pioneer held off Franklinville in the Pioneer Tournament championship.
Walker Bekiel added 11 points for the victors, who improved to 3-0.
For Franklinville (2-1), Blake Frank matched Platt’s big game, scoring 31 points of his own with five rebounds and three steals. Connor Terwiliger grabbed six rebounds and Beau Bielecki had four steals.