PORTVILLE — Lilly Bentley posted a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds and Jackie Scanlon scored 16 points to pace the Portville girls basketball team Thursday night in a win over Allegany-Limestone.
Portville improved to 3-0, all in non-league play, with a 53-31 win over A-L. Scanlon added eight steals and five assists to game-high 16 points.
Teagan Kosinski had eight steals and five assists for Portville.
“We made an adjustment to our press after a time-out in the first and ALCS struggled with the pressure as Teagan was able to get a bunch of steals, eight total in the game, and it led to easy transition buckets,” PCS coach Inga Welty said. “This gave us some separation by halftime. Jackie Scanlon had one of her best all-around games of her high school career, scoring 14 points in the first half and 16 for the game. I am proud of the way she played and hopefully this gives her some confidence as we move forward.”
A-L (0-3) trailed 32-15 at halftime, but had a 10-9 advantage in the third quarter, all 10 of their points from Addie Fisher. Fisher finished with 12 points and three steals. Maddie Callen grabbed seven rebounds.
“They were doing a nice job of doubling Lilly and we were making some poor passes and giving ALCS some confidence,” she said. “Kudos to the Gator girls for being aggressive and having a ‘never quit’ mentality. I’m certain they will continue to improve.”
NON-LEAGUEOswayo Valley 34, Bolivar-Richburg 22SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — Layken Enty scored 13 points to pace Oswayo Valley while Makenna Manning added 10 points for the Green Wave.
Carmen Crowley and Malayna Ayers scored seven points each to lead Bolivar-Richburg (2-2).
Salamanca 56, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 20SALAMANCA — Salamanca improved to 2-1 as Karina Crouse scored 18 points including three 3-pointers.
Lezly McComber added eight points for the Warriors.
For Cattaraugus-Little Valley (1-3), Onalee Osgood had eight points.
SHS coach Joe Hinman called it a “good bounce back win” for his team coming off a loss in the Warriors’ tournament championship on Saturday.
“We dug ourselves a little bit of a hole early on with foul trouble,” Hinman said. “We missed a lot of easy layups and open shots early on that allowed them to keep it close. Karina struggled to get going but came alive in the second half. It was good to see her see the ball finally going through the hoop. I think we need to pick up our defensive efforts especially with league games approaching.”
SCIO/FRIENDSHIP TOURNAMENTCuba-Rushford 58, Houghton 44SCIO — In a scoring duel between Cuba-Rushford’s Taylor Searle and Houghton’s Jessica Prentice, it was Searle’s Rebels who claimed a first-round tournament victory.
Searle scored 30 points to lead C-R (2-3) and Emma Retz added 16 points with both making three 3-pointers.
For Houghton (0-3), Prentice scored 32 points and Jessica Adenuga had 10 points.
“This is the first time this group has really buckled down against a tough, physical opponent and responded to it,” C-R coach Aaron Wight said. “Emma Retz hit some big shots for us today and Taylor Searle really got going in the second half.”
C-R advances to Saturday’s championship game at 7:30 p.m. against host Scio/Friendship.
Scio/Friendship 55, Hinsdale 26SCIO — Nevaeh Ross’ double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds led host Scio/Friendship to a win in its tournament’s first round.
Morghyn Ross also had 11 points and eight rebounds and Kadence Donohue added 13 points for S/F (2-1). S/F had 12 assists on its 22 field goals to only eight turnovers while grabbing 30 team rebounds.
For Hinsdale (0-3), Kaleigh Buckles and Sarah Tuttle had six points each.
AT SHINGLEHOUSE, PA. Bolivar-Richburg (22)
Crowley 3 0-0 7, Ayers 2 2-8 7, Baldwin 1 1-2 3, Giardini 1 1-2 3, Steiner 1 0-2 2. Totals: 8 4-16 22.
Oswayo Valley (34)
Enty 6 1-2 13, Manning 4 1-5 10, Austin-Keech 2 0-0 6, West 2 0-0 4 Thompson 0 1-2 1. Totals: 13 6-16 34. B-R 4 4 15 22 OV 10 14 20 34
Three-point goals: B-R 2 (Crowley, Ayers); OV 2 (Austin-Keech, Manning). Total fouls: B-R 19, OV 16. Fouled out:
None.
AT PORTVILLE Allegany-Limestone (31)
Stayer 1 0-0 2, Callen 2 2-3 6, Giardini 2 0-0 5, Fisher 6 0-0 12, Herzog 0 4-4 4, Hayes 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 6-7 31.
Portville (53)
Kosinski 2 3-4 8, Foster 1 0-0 3, Artlip 0 0-0 0, DeFazio 1 0-0 3, Haynes 2 2-4 6, Elliott 0 0-0 0, Scanlon 6 2-2 16, Dickerson 1 0-0 2, Lyle 0 0-0 0, Bentley 7 1-6 15. Totals: 20 8-16 53. A-L 11 15 25 31 Portville 19 32 41 53
Three-point goals: A-L 1 (Giardini); Portville 5 (Scanlon 2, Kosinski, DeFazio, Foster). Total fouls: A-L 15, Portville 12. Fouled out:
None.
AT SALAMANCA Cattaraugus-Little Valley (20)
E. West 1 2-2 4, Benzel 1 0-0 3, Gassman 0 0-2 0, M. West 1 1-2 4, Butcher 0 1-4 1, Osgood 3 2-6 8. Totals: 6 6-16 20.
Salamanca (56)
K. Crouse 6 3-6 18, M. Crouse 3 0-2 6, Monahan 2 0-0 4, Wolfe 3 1-4 7, Oakes 3 1-2 9, McComber 5 0-0 10, John 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 5-14 56. CLV 8 14 17 20 Salamanca 15 24 36 56
Three-point goals: CLV 2 (Benzel, West); Sala 5 (K. Crouse 3, Oakes 2). Total fouls: CLV 12, Sala 19. Fouled out:
None.
AT SCIO Cuba-Rushford (58)
Larabee 1 0-2 2, Maples 1 0-0 2, Retz 6 1-1 16, Lavery 3 0-0 6, Searle 12 3-5 30, Duvall 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 4-8 58.
Houghton (44)
Prentice 13 4-10 32, Adenuga 3 4-6 10, Laura M. 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 8-16 44. C-R 17 27 39 58 Houghton 13 27 40 44
Three-point goals: C-R 6 (Searle 3, Retz 3); Houghton 2 (Prentice 2). Total fouls: C-R 8, Houghton 12. Fouled out:
None.
AT SCIO Hinsdale (26)
H. Sutton 2 0-2 4, Saunders 1 0-0 2, Jimerson 2 0-4 4, J. Sutton 0 1-2 1, Miller 0 0-2 0, Tuttle 2 0-0 6, Buckles 2 1-1 6, Veno 1 1-2 3. Totals: 10 2-13 26.
Scio/Friendship (55)
N. Ross 7 1-2 17, Drumm 2 3-4 8, Bolzan 2 0-0 4, Donohue 5 3-3 13, M. Ross 5 0-2 11, Lefort 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 7-11 55 Hinsdale 8 13 19 26 S/F 12 18 44 55
Three-point goals: Hinsdale 4 (Tuttle 2, Buckles, Veno); S/F 4 (N. Ross 2, Drumm, M. Ross). Total fouls: Hinsdale 11, S/F 11. Fouled out: None.