PORTVILLE — Lilly Bentley posted a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds and Jackie Scanlon scored 16 points to pace the Portville girls basketball team Thursday night in a win over Allegany-Limestone.

Portville improved to 3-0, all in non-league play, with a 53-31 win over A-L. Scanlon added eight steals and five assists to game-high 16 points.

