Here’s all you need to know about the state of high school softball in Allegany County:
In 2021, it produced three sectional champions – Bolivar-Richburg, Wellsville and Friendship – a group that went a combined 50-6, featured five all-New York State players, claimed the Big 30’s inaugural Pitcher of the Year and finished the spring ranked Nos. 10, 6 and 11 in the state.
And it’s a collection of teams that could actually be as good, or better, in 2022.
Start at Bolivar-Richburg, which reclaimed its place atop the sectional mantle a year ago under first-year coach Brooke Lovell.
The Wolverines return seven starters from a team that went 16-3 and defeated Lynondville, 9-7, in the Section 5 Class C-2 title game last spring for the program’s first postseason crown since winning back-to-back ‘chips in 2014 and ‘15. Among that group is a pair of Class C all-state selections in Jessica Majot (First Team) and Malayna Ayers (Second Team) and two other county all-star choices in twin sisters Madigan and McKinlee Harris. All four hit .424 or better last year, led by McKinlee’s .587, and each drove in at least 16 runs, paced by Ayers’ 28 knocked in.
Behind that group, and the return of other key contributors such as Braelin Bentley and Kayli Giardini, the Wolverines have already been a level above this year, starting out 3-0 with a pair of blowout wins over Cuba-Rushford (10-0) and Fillmore (17-0). But the biggest early indication of how good it might be this season came on April 6 when B-R took down last year’s B-2 champion, Wellsville, 3-1, a team that handed the Wolverines two of their three losses in 2021.
Since 2000 (and before), B-R has been one the Big 30’s banner programs, winning nine sectional titles while reaching five NYS Final Fours and two state title games and claiming one state crown (in 2006). With so much talent back this year, it could well be in line for its trip to the Far West Regional or further since 2014.
FRIENDSHIP, too, welcomes back a solid core from a team that finished 13-2 and trounced Elba 10-0 for the Section 5 Class D-2 championship last spring – the program’s first sectional title since 1993. Most importantly, it has back the two most critical positions on the field: star pitcher Nevaeh Ross, a First Team Class D all-state selection last year, and her battery mate, sister Morghyn Ross.
The former was a revelation as a freshman, piling up 206 strikeouts in just 83 innings while surrendering only 10 hits all year for a microscopic 0.59 ERA and becoming Friendship’s first Big 30 all-star since 2010. Offensively, she hit .537 with four home runs, 21 RBI and a .750 on-base percentage. And though Ross has been virtually unhittable at the D-2 level, she has help around her, with eighth-grade sister Morghyn and fellow starters Logan Roberts, Kadence Donohue and Kendra Gleason also back. Additionally, the Eagles have added some depth in the form of a first-year cooperative agreement with Scio (Genesee Valley and Belfast and Andover and Whitesville also have combined programs beginning this spring).
Like the Wolverines, Friendship has gotten off to a head-turning start, winning its first four games by a total margin of 47-5, including a 10-1 victory over Class C Randolph and a 17-1 victory over Fillmore. And With Ross in the circle, the Eagles have to be considered a Class D-2 favorite again in ‘22.
WELLSVILLE, meanwhile, is in a slightly different set of circumstances while already nearing the halfway point of its season. The Lions did lose five seniors from what might have been the best team in the Big 30 last year – a group that defeated B-R twice and Portville and went 21-1 while topping Wayland-Cohocton, 12-2, for the Class B2 title (its first since 2003) and finishing the year ranked No. 6 in the state. Included in that group was a pair of Big 30 all-stars in Maddie Spicer and Matti Burke, a Second Team Class B all-state choice.
The cupboard, however, is far from bare for coach Matt Burke’s powerhouse program. Wellsville returns five other starters, including their most important player, sophomore ace Makenzie Cowburn, who won Big 30 Pitcher of the Year honors as a freshman and was a First Team NYS selection, plus big hitters Marley Adams, Emma Dunaway, Marissa Ordway and Brazen Beckwith.
Cowburn was spectacular in ‘21, going 16-0 while totaling 178 strikeouts and a 1.12 ERA in 106 ⅔ innings and firing seven shutouts, two no-hitters, three one-hitters and a trio of two-hitters while also hitting .563 en route to All-Greater Rochester First Team honors. The imposing 6-foot right-hander has picked up where she left off last year, as the Lions have allowed a run or fewer in six of nine games this season. And even with a handful of notable graduation losses, Burke’s team has hardly missed a beat, forging a 7-2 record while going 3-1 on a recent trip to Virginia, beating teams from Charlottesville, Waynesboro and Albemarle and falling only to Hollidaysburg (Pa.), 4-2.
The common ground between all three teams is pitching.
That’s what wins, particularly in softball, and those three squads have among the best arms in the Big 30 in Cowburn, Ross and B-R’s dynamic duo of Majot (60 Ks and just 19 hits allowed in 47 innings last year) and Ayers (the Lions, too, have a No. 2 who’d be the ace at most other programs in Ordway, who went 5-1 with a 2.04 ERA at the Class B level a year ago). And that’s what will have all three aiming for a repeat in 2022.
Following is a capsule look at the Big 30 softball teams in Allegany County:
ANDOVER/WHITESVILLE
League: Allegany County
2021 record/postseason: 4-11; Jasper-Troupsburg (W, 10-1, Sec. 5 Class D2 first round), Friendship (9-0, Sec. 5 Class D2 quarterfinal)
Roster: Emily Schweigart (jr.), Ava Grice (sr.), Rachel Jackson (sr.), Gabby Terhune (jr.), Zoey Lee (sr.), Reynolds Mathea (fr.), Destiny Workman (so.), Makaila Brewster (so.), Aislinn Hamelton (jr.), Gabbi Hall (jr.), Kennedy Bledsoe (jr.), Emma Nelson (jr.), Olivia Waters (8th)
BOLIVAR-RICHBURG
League: Allegany County
Coach: Brooke Lovell (2nd year, 16-3)
2021 record/postseason: Pavilion (W, 14-0, Sec. 5 Class C2 first round), Caledonia-Mumford (W, 13-1, Sec. 5 Class C2 quarterfinal), Dundee/Bradford (W, 12-3, Sec. 5 Class C2 semifinal), Lyndonville (W, 9-7, Sec. 5 Class C2 championship)
Roster: Braelin Bentley (sr., 1B/OF, .307 avg., 3 RBI), Kayli Giardini (sr., OF, .425 avg., 7 RBI), Paityn Johnston (sr., OF, .545 avg., 6 RBI), Jessica Majot (sr., SS/P, .463 avg., 17 RBI), Malayna Ayers (jr., SS/P, .456 avg., 28 RBI), Madigan Harris (jr., C/IF, .424, 26 RBI), McKinlee Harris (jr., IF/P, .587, 16 RBI), Kaylee Keiser (sr., OF), Haley Mascho (jr., IF/P), Mary Pascale (jr., OF), Madeline Thornton (so., OF/C), Allison Zilker (jr., OF/IF)
Dugout notes: “With a solid league and non-league schedule for the 2022 season, Bolivar-Richburg looks to carry on the success of prior teams within the program. A solid core of returning players, with experience, will surely be an asset, while a solid group of newcomers look to play a key role within the team. Solid defensive play and positive production from the pitching staff will hopefully allow us to be competitive this season.”
CUBA-RUSHFORD
League: Allegany County
Coach: Diana Joseph (2nd year, 4-11)
2021 record/postseason: 4-11 (York, L, 10-4, Sec. 5 Class C2 first round)
Roster: Destiny Darren (jr., LF), Aleah Demick (jr., RF), Macie Demick (sr., CF), Kendra Dewe (so., LF), Lillian Forward (sr., 3B), Brianna Green (jr., 1B), Sydney Howard (so., P), Ella Jaffe (sr., 1B), Riley Keller (fr., C), Gabby Kranock (jr., C), Cloey Larabee (fr., RF), Laney Murphy (jr., 3B), Meghan O’Keefe (sr., 2B), Jordyn Radomski (8th, P), Taylor Searle (jr., ST), Elysa Tylor (sr., 2B)
Dugout notes: “We have several new players who have decided to join us this year. Otherwise I have 12 returning girls who are willing to step up for the two girls we lost to graduation. This year we are looking good; positive attitudes, strong willed and an energetic group of ladies. We’re very excited about where we can go this year.”
FILLMORE
League: Allegany County
Coach: Jon Beardsley (14th year, 127-99)
2021 record/postseason: 7-6; Arkport/Canaseraga (W, 22-7, Sec. 5 Class D1 first round), Batavia Notre Dame (L, 7-4, Sec. 5 Class D1 quarterfinal)
Roster: Lizzy Nugent (sr., C, .513 avg., 17 RBI), Torann Wolfer (sr., 1B, .273 avg., 21 runs), Zoe Beardsley (sr., LF, .226 avg., 10 SB), Emily Krzeminski (sr., 3B/SS, .200 avg.), Kaleigh Kinnicutt (sr., CF, .100 avg.), Kada Frazier (jr., 2B/C, .244 avg.), Preslee Miller (so., SS, .323 avg., 8 XBH, 19 runs), Skylar Gaddy (DP/IF, .217 avg.), Haylee Holmes (sr., OF), Anika Wiltsey (jr., OF), Mercedes Wolcott (jr., OF), Saige Friedl (sr., P), Yanely Cristino (sr., 3B), Oakley Frazier (so., IF/C), Kylee Ellsworth (so., UTIL), Jenna Austin (so., IF), Sawyer Pomeroy (so., OF)
Dugout notes: “We hope to be a tough opponent each and every night out. I think as the season progresses we can challenge some of the top teams. We will need to improve, but the potential is there. We have a core returning group and the addition of a few new players we are hoping to take a step forward from last year. Our league is so tough, but it means every night you will get better seeing a quality opponent.”
FRIENDSHIP/SCIO
League: Allegany County
Coach: Deb Warner
2021 record/postseason: 13-2; Andover (W, 9-0, Sec. 5 Class D2 quarterfinal), Avoca/Prattsburgh (W, 3-2, Sec. Class D2 semifinal), Elba (W, 10-0, Sec. 5 Class D2 championship)
Roster: Grace Drumm (so., UTIL), Logan Roberts (jr., 2B), Katherine Lamberson (jr., UTIL), Morghyn Ross (8th, UTIL), Kadence Donohue (jr., SS), Tera Beckhorn (jr., UTIL), Claire Calhoun (jr., UTIL), Kendra Gleason (sr., 3B), Kristianna Smith (so., UTIL), Keely Sisson (sr., OF), Jaedyn Shields (sr., 1B), Nevaeh Ross (so., P), Nora Thompson (so., UTIL), Zoe Dieter (so., UTIL), Olivia Marks (so., UTIL), Aryana Hale (jr., UTIL), Kiara Grover (jr., IB)
GENESEE VALLEY/BELFAST
League: Allegany County
Coach: Mark Sulllivan (2nd year, 8-6)
2021 record/postseason: 8-6; Elba (L, 11-1, Sec. 5 Class D2 quarterfinal)
Roster: Cayla Mura (sr., OF), Lexi Burrows (sr., OF), Brooke Middaugh (sr., OF), Ildiko Szabo (sr., OF), Anna Drozdowski (jr., 1B), Sophia Gugino (jr., OF), Ashley Burrows (jr., P), Jaslynn Shipman (jr., OF), Raygen Haggstrom (jr., 2B), Isabella Male (jr., OF), Brianna Morton (jr., IF), Harley Proctor (jr., C), Rhea Bentley (jr., OF), Abby Sullivan (so., OF), Sondra Guilford (so., OF), Jenna Hill (fr., SS), Hannah Southwick (fr., P)
Dugout notes: “This year, we have good depth at the pitching position. We have a good number of girls who can play at different positions. Hopefully we can be competitive in our division. The girls have been working really hard and we’re excited about the season.”
WELLSVILLE
League: Independent
Coach: Matt Burke (7th year, 102-24)
2021 record/postseason: 21-1; Mynderse (W, 8-3, Sec. 5 Class B2 quarterfinal), Williamson (W, 6-2, Sec. 5 Class B2 semifinal), Wayland-Cohocton (W, 12-2, Sec. 5 Class B2 championship)
Roster: Marley Adams (sr., .450 avg.), Emma Dunaway (jr., .500 avg.), Elizabeth Tomack (jr.), Bryanna Moultrup (jr.), Hailey Childs (jr.), Makenzie Cowburn (so., .563 avg., 16-0, 1.17 ERA), Marissa Ordway (so., .444 avg., 5-1, 2.04 ERA), Brazen Beckwith (so., .383 avg.), Sawyer Burke (so.), Lindsay Stuck (fr.), Makenna Dunbar (fr.), Natalie Adams (fr.)
Dugout notes: “Our team loses five senior starters from a 21-1 sectional championship team that broke several offensive records in Wellsville softball history.”