BELMONT — In this rematch of the top two girls soccer teams in Allegany County, Fillmore had a slightly easier go of it this time around.
And though it was a contest that featured the No. 2 and 13 ranked Class D teams in New York state (through last Tuesday) in Fillmore and Genesee Valley/Belfast, respectively, that was hardly the story. Rather, that distinction belonged to 28th-year Fillmore coach Jon Beardsley.
Four days after tying Judy Bliven, whom Beardsley has always viewed as a coaching icon and role model, for most coaching victories in girls’ county history, the longtime Fillmore boss surpassed the legendary Genesee Valley mentor for that title.
Hope Russell scored in the fourth minute and had two goals for the game in leading the Eagles to a 3-0 blanking of GV/Belfast on Monday night. That made Fillmore 12-0 and gave Beardsley his 392nd career win, pushing him past Bliven (391 victories) as the winningest coach in county history. He accomplished the feat just over a year to the day that Fillmore colleague, friend and brother-in-law Jamie Mullen broke former Belfast coach Rich Sullivan’s county wins record on the boys’ side.
It also sewed up Fillmore’s eighth-consecutive county championship.
Russell, now with 33 goals on the year, had a foot in all three of Fillmore’s markers, scoring first, then assisting on Malory DeRock’s to make it 2-0 at halftime. She then scored again midway through the second half, with DeRock assisting, to seal the outcome.
Grace Russell assisted her sister on the first-half goal while Preslee Miller needed just one save for the shutout. Ashley Burrows turned away four shots for the JagDogs (8-3-1).
CCAA EAST
Portville 10, Pine Valley/Gowanda 0
SOUTH DAYTON — Aryanna Hatch (5 and 10 minutes in) and Olivia Dean (assist, 15 and 20 minutes in) both had two early goals to set the tone in Portville’s ninth-straight victory.
Teagan Kosinski totaled two goals and an assist while Emma Elliott, Grace Gariepy, Jillian Long and Meghan Lyle all had a goal apiece, with the latter two also notching an assist for the Panthers (10-2). Natalie Reynolds and Courtney Whippo each chipped in a helper and Mackenzie Harmon and Whippo needed just one combined save in a shutout effort.
Portville has shut out six of those nine foes while holding a 52-5 edge in scoring in that time. Gowanda/Pine Valley fell to 1-11.
NON-LEAGUE
Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale 2, Wellsville 0
CUBA — Playing its third contest in four days, C-R/Hinsdale snapped a four-game winless streak with a pair of late goals.
After more than two-thirds of scoreless play, Taylor Searle tallied what proved to be the game-winner in the 67th minute, with Fransisca Childs assisting, for the Rebels. Ten minutes later, Cloey Larabee added some insurance off a direct kick.
Tara Duvall needed three saves for the shutout as C-R/Hinsdale (5-6-1) held a decisive edge in shots (20-4). Makenna Dunbar stopped 11 shots to keep the Lions (1-10-1) in it.
“Makenna was really tough in goal for them,” C-R/Hinsdale coach Aaron Wight said. “She made some great saves. We were under some pressure in the second half. I was happy with how we responded to it with two late goals.
Hammondsport 1, Scio/Friendship 0
HAMMONDSPORT — Danica Dresser scored in the 62nd minute to break the scoreless stalemate and lift Hammondsport to a win.
LaZell Locey needed just one save to preserve the shutout for the Lakers (4-7-1). Scio/Friendship fell to 3-8-2.