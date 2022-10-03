BELMONT — In this rematch of the top two girls soccer teams in Allegany County, Fillmore had a slightly easier go of it this time around.

And though it was a contest that featured the No. 2 and 13 ranked Class D teams in New York state (through last Tuesday) in Fillmore and Genesee Valley/Belfast, respectively, that was hardly the story. Rather, that distinction belonged to 28th-year Fillmore coach Jon Beardsley.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social