YORKSHIRE — He might have been among the very few.
But there’s no doubting that Jim Duprey was a believer.
Despite losing one of the largest senior classes of his 20-plus-year career and fielding one of his youngest lineups in recent memory, the Pioneer football coach insisted that his team could still be among the best in Class B last fall.
“We might shock some people this year,” he said at the time.
And they did. Behind a dominant defense and a capable offense, the Panthers ripped off a 6-2 regular season, avenged Albion in the playoffs and made it all the way to Highmark Stadium for the Section 6 Class B championship game. There, they gave powerhouse and state quarterfinalist Iroquois everything it could handle, battling to an 18-7 loss after falling to the Chiefs 27-6 in the regular season.
It was more than even Duprey might have expected.
“As juniors, we might have been a year ahead of schedule,” he acknowledged. “I think that’s a testament to the character of the kids, that we were able to have so many juniors and so many sophomores step up and play.”
Now, following a bridge-turned-boon of a campaign, Pioneer is truly where it wants to be.
ONE YEAR after that massive graduation loss, the Panthers have flipped that script, returning “the most lettermen that we’ve ever had (28 in total) in all the years that I’ve been here,” a figure that includes a Second Team All-Western New York selection (lineman Luke Matheis) and two Third Team All-WNY picks (defensive end Sam Platt and running back/safety Dalton Giboo), all of whom were Big 30 all-stars, plus talented quarterback Gavin Schwab, who will be entering his second season as a starter.
So, yeah, the potential is there. And given the stage they reached last November and what they have back, expectations for the Panthers are about as high as they’ve been in Duprey’s now-22 years in charge.
“We’ve got eight returning on defense, six or seven on offense,” Duprey noted. “So we have a lot to work with, but ‘potential’ is just a dirty word because it means you haven’t done anything yet. We have potential, but what does it really mean? It doesn’t mean anything until we really play.”
OH, PIONEER has some holes to fill. It lost a fourth Big 30 all-star in versatile running back/safety Kyle Stover and three of four players in its secondary. Mostly, though, it has back the very essence of what makes Pioneer … Pioneer: four starters, anchored by the 6-foot-3, 255-pounder Matheis, on the line; an all-star running back in Giboo, an experienced quarterback, a terrorizing defensive end in Platt and a defensive leader in middle linebacker Logan Halladay.
A year ago, the Panthers surrendered an average of just 9.6 points per game, including a touchdown or less in seven contests, highlighted by a trio of shutouts. Behind Schwab, Stover and Giboo, they were solid offensively, but also opportunistic, manufacturing a ton of points off of defense and special teams.
With the bulk of those responsible now a year older, they figure to remain just as strong in each of those areas.
“OUR LINE returns four out of five, all seniors, with some really good backups. We’re big,” Duprey noted, before adding, “(You’ve got a guy like) Luke, Second Team All-WNY. Gavin, he’s always the first one here, the last one to go; he helps with everything. We have some really good leadership.”
And with Schwab, now a junior, taking steps as a passer, Pioneer will continue in its quest to add another wrinkle to all of the other things it does well. Duprey knows his program has been viewed, and has generally existed, as a “smash mouth, line it up and go” kind of team. He thinks it can be more than that.
“We can do other things,” he maintained, “and this year, we’ve worked very hard to diversify things, especially when you have a talent like Gavin and the wide receivers that we have, we gotta try to take advantage of them. We had a really good 7-on-7 season, now we gotta try to carry that over.”
AGAIN, though, Pioneer’s opponents almost certainly won’t make it easy. Already used to facing stiff competition, the Panthers’ schedule might well be even more challenging, or at least is vastly different, in 2023. Five Class A schools — Williamsville South, South Park, Kenmore East, Amherst and Health Sciences — have dropped down from Class A, essentially making this year’s B-1 last year’s A-3.
The only other league foe that remains is West Seneca East. Pioneer handled WSE 28-0 a year ago and proved it could play with some Class A heavyweights, downing South Park in what was then a non-league matchup, 23-6.
Once more, however, the Panthers expect a real test every week.
“Every year, you just have to expect the unexpected,” Duprey said of the constant shifting of league alignments. “Everything (aside from WSE) is brand new. It’s a stacked division from top to bottom. I don’t know why they don’t do it geographically; that is what it is. We’ll just play who they put on the schedule.”
No matter who’s on the schedule, though, Pioneer’s goal, especially with a such a veteran, battle-tested unit, remains the same: Play for a league title, play to reach Highmark Stadium (which, if met, would be the Panthers’ third trip there since 2018) and play, perhaps, to even go a bit further than that.
A year after being something of a “surprise,” Pioneer will undoubtedly have a target on its back, opening the season ranked No. 5 (overall) in Western New York, per MaxPreps.com.
“(But) we don’t have time to mess around,” said Duprey, who garnered his 100th-career victory last season (102-80), and with the retirement of Cattaraugus-Little Valley’s Tim Miller is now the longest-tenured coach in the Big 30. “Week 1, we’re in league (play) … there’s no non-league Week 1 to test things out. There’s no scrimmage, which I think is absolutely idiotic, to test these kids. So are we going to be ready to go? I think we will be.”
THE RETURNING starters:
Sam Platt, junior, 6-4, 210, defensive end
Gavin Haley, senior, 5-10, 225, offensive guard
Jimmy Steppe, senior, 6-4, 280, center
Nate Butts, senior, 5-10, 255, offensive tackle
Luke Matheis, senior, 6-3, 255, offensive tackle/defensive tackle
Karter Giboo, junior, 6-3, 200, tight end/linebacker
Gavin Schwab, junior, 6-1, 180, quarterback
Dalton Giboo, senior, 5-10, 175, running back/safety
Nate Bull, senior, 6-1, 195, fullback/linebacker
Logan Halladay, senior, 5-9, 195, middle linebacker
Ty Richardson, junior, 6-3, 295, defensive tackle
ALSO LETTERING were:
Brandon Doyle, senior, 6-0, 180, defensive end/tight end
Chris Minich, senior, 5-11, 255, offensive tackle/defensive tackle
Kaden Rinker, senior, 6-5, 300, offensive tackle/defensive end
Dalton Morgan, senior, 5-9, 175, tight end/linebacker
Rylan Lavery, junior, 6-3, 250, offensive line/defensive tackle
Jake Kopinski, senior, 5-9, 180, tight end/linebacker
Cole Rhodus, senior, 6-1, 170, quarterback/defensive back
Isaac Platt, freshman, 6-2, 185, running back/safety
Lane Dzienkonski, senior, 5-9, 160, running back/linebacker
Trent Riefsteck, junior, 5-10, 150, split end/defensive back
Jonny Cruz, junior, 5-6, 150, running back/defensive back
Drew Jedrzek, senior, 6-0, 180, running back/linebacker
Gus Horning, junior, 5-6, 165, fullback/linebacker
Connor Sawicki, senior, 5-9, 150, running back/defensive back
Dylan Weigand, senior, 6-0, 200, split end/safety
Cameron Kehl, senior, 5-10, 165, split end/safety
Carter Jones, senior, 6-1, 230, offensive line/defensive tackle
THE PLAYERS, by position:
Offense
Quarterbacks: Schwab, Rhodus, Logan Fleischman (jr., 6-2, 160)
Halfbacks: Giboo, Halladay, Dzienkonski, Jedrzek, Lorenzo Peters (soph., 5-9, 160), Cruz, Sawicki
Fullbacks: Bull, Horning, Kasen Jarocinski (jr., 6-1, 205)
Tight ends: S. Platt, K. Giboo, Kopinski, Doyle, Morgan, Chastin Colombo (jr., 6-0, 180), Hunter Gath (jr., 6-1, 160)
Split ends: Gabe Kempf (sr., 5-10, 160), Reifsteck, Weigand, Trynt Matyjasik (sr., 5-10, 150), Kehl, Cooper Bekiel (jr., 5-10, 155), Maddox Laird (jr., 5-10, 150)
Guards: Butts, Haley, Richardson, Dylan Hohl (sr., 5-10, 245), Chris Howatt (jr., 5-10, 235)
Tackles: Matheis, Minich, Lavery, Rinker, Ben Cox (jr., 6-2, 265), Logan Pixley (jr., 6-1, 180)
Centers: Steppe, Noah Ochoa (jr., 5-9, 235)
Kickers: Kempf, Fleischman
Punters: K. Giboo, Jarocinski
Defense
Ends: S. Platt, Doyle, Rinker, Howatt, Colombo, Jarocinski
Linemen/Tackles: Matheis, Richardson, Minich, Butts, Jones, Lavery, Cox, Ochoa
Outside Linebackers: Bull, K. Giboo, Kopinski, Dzienkonski, Morgan
Middle Linebackers: Halladay, Jedrzek, Haley, Horning, Hohl
Cornerbacks: Rhodus, Sawicki, Kempf, Reifsteck, Laird, Matyjasik, Cruz, Peters
Safeties: Morgan, I. Platt, Schwab, Weigand, Fleischman, Kehl
THE SCHEDULE:
September
1 — at Kenmore East, 7 p.m.
9 — at South Park, at All-High Stadium, 2 p.m.
15 — Cheektowaga, 7 p.m.
22 — at Health Sciences/Global, 7 p.m.
29 — West Seneca East, 7 p.m.
October
6 — at Williamsville South, 7 p.m.
13 — Amherst, 7 p.m.
19 — Springville, 7 p.m.