OLEAN — Olean High School junior Jack DeRose caught fire Monday night.
DeRose tied a boys basketball school record for made 3-point shots in a game, draining 10 triples in a 40-point performance. DeRose’s career night provided the main spark in an 81-57 triumph over Wellsville in non-league play.
“Jack’s a phenomenal shooter,” Olean coach Tim Kolasinski said. “He really works at it year round and it shows on the court obviously.
“I think he had success early on, he had 13 points in the first quarter and I think really what happened was his teammates recognized how well he was shooting the ball today. They’d be the first ones to tell you what a great shooter he is and what an asset is to the team. They really worked hard to get him the ball in good spots where he can get shots off.”
DeRose tied a record set by Dennis Turner, who made 10 treys in a game on Jan. 20, 1995.
Cade Anastasia added 11 points and Kamdyn McClain scored 10 points for the Huskies (17-1).
Logan Dunbar had 16 points and Cody Costello had 13 for Wellsville (10-8).
“They’re a very solid, nice, physical team,” Kolasinski said of Wellsville. “They matched us basket for basket in the first quarter and I really think that eventually our full-court pressure was able to wear them down and force some shots that they maybe didn’t want to take and force some turnovers that we were able to take advantage of. We were able to sustain that pace and pull away in that second quarter and continue in the second half.”
CCAA EAST
Ellicottville 90, Forestville 34
ELLICOTTVILLE — Ellicottville senior guard Logan Grinols celebrated his Senior Night and recorded a triple double, highlighting four double-figure scorers for the Eagles (7-11, 6-3).
Grinols had 13 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.
Caedon Wyatt scored a game-high 25 points, his brother Braylon Wyatt had 16 points and Owen Chudy scored 15 points with nine rebounds.
“It was cool for Logan to get that tonight on his Senior Night, that’s a great accomplishment,” Ellicottville coach Dave McCann said.
“It was a great game for our guys. We shot tremendously well, 50% from 3-point range. We took care of the ball, controlled the boards and played good defense.”
Aden Wilmore led Forestville with 14 points.
IAC
New Life Christian 49, Falk School 37
BUFFALO — Timothy Hutter powered New Life Christian (11-7) with a double-double of 31 points, 17 rebounds and four assists.
Also for NLC, Prince Terrison scored 11 points.
Jay McGhee led Falk School with 11 points.
“We did a great job jumping on them in the first quarter,” NLC coach James Hutter said. “We kind of struggled offensively for the rest of the evening.”
NON-LEAGUE
Cuba-Rushford 58, Hinsdale 38
CUBA — Braeden Wight lifted Cuba-Rushford (10-8) with a game-high 24 points, pouring in 10 field goals including three 3-pointers.
Leading 13-12 after the first quarter, C-R padded its lead by outscoring Hinsdale 21-7 in the second.
Sam Cashimere led Hinsdale (1-14) with 13 points and Henry Schwartz had 11 points.
Houghton 48, Genesee Valley 30
HOUGHTON — Hugo Huang scored 24 points on 10 field goals, including four 3-pointers, to pace Houghton (4-10).
Also for the Panthers, Malachi DeGolyer scored 12 points and James Adenuga grabbed nine rebounds.
Morgan Torrey led Genesee Valley (3-15) with eight points.
“It was a big game for Hugo Huang,” Houghton coach Jeff Prentice said. “He had half of our points. They played a lot of zone so he hit those four threes, which were big, but when they switched to man, he also took it to the basket. He really set the tone.”