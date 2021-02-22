ST. BONAVENTURE — Asianae Johnson poured in 18 points and Olivia Brown added a season-high 17 points to lead the St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team to a 72-55 win over Duquesne Monday at the Reilly Center.
Johnson went 8-of-12 from the floor while dishing out a career-high nine assists and Brown finished 6-of-8, including 5-of-7 from 3-point range. Tori Harris and Emily Calabrese each chipped in 11 points for the Bonnies (6-12, 5-10).
Bona controlled the contest from the opening tip, opening up a 21-10 lead after the first quarter while pushing the advantage to 14 on a Maddie Dziezgowski 3-pointer to start the second quarter. Coach Jesse Fleming’s team ended the period on a 14-1 run to bring an impressive 46-21 lead into the halftime break.
The Bonnies shot a red-hot 76.9 percent from the floor over the first 20 minutes, including a 7-of-11 effort from distance.
Bona opened the second half with a Harris layup to take its largest lead of the contest at 48-21. Duquesne (4-9, 3-6) made a bit of a push in the third and fourth quarters, but could get no closer than 13 with 1:26 remaining.
Ny Langley totaled 17 points and six rebounds for the Dukes. Bona moved to 4-2 in the month of February and avenged a season-opening 71-63 loss to Duquesne back on Dec. 11.
Bona closes out the regular season with a pair of weekend road games in Philadelphia — Friday at Saint Joe’s (6 p.m.) and Sunday at La Salle (2 p.m.).