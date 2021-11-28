ST. BONAVENTURE — Eleven different players scored to lead the St. Bonaventure women's basketball team to an 81-49 victory over Division II Clarion on Sunday afternoon at the Reilly Center.
Three different Bonnies scored in double-figures, led by redshirt senior Tori Harris, who poured in a game-high 16 points. I'yanna Lops tallied her first-career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Senior Asianae Johnson added 11 points and six rebounds. The Bonnies are now 5-1 for the season.
Clarion shot 53.8 percent (7-for-13) in the first quarter to take a 16-13 lead after the first 10 minutes of action.
The Bonnies bounced back from a slow start, outscoring the Golden Eagles 29-13 in the second period.
Harris scored nine points in that quarter alone off a trio of treys to help the Bonnies take a 42-29 lead into the halftime break.
It was all Bonnies in the second half as their lead grew to as many as 21 at the end of the third quarter after shooting 44.4 percent (8-for-18) in the period.
Claire Cody got a second-chance basket to fall as time expired in the third to put the Bonnies ahead, 61-40.
The Bonnies are off until Friday, when they host Kent State (7 o'clock).
GAME NOTES
— Lexie Sinclair made her St. Bonaventure debut Saturday afternoon after checking in during the first quarter. She finished with four points in 10 minutes.
— The Bonnies finished the contest shooting 39.2 percent (29-for-74) from the floor and 35.3 percent (12-for-34) from beyond the arc.
— Bona sophomore Morgan Gentile logged minutes for the first time this season, playing 11 minutes and tallying two points off the bench.
— Taylor Napper registered a career-high eight points and pulled down five rebounds in her second career start.
— Eleven different players registered points for the Bonnies on Sunday while all 12 available players saw action.
— The Bonnies outrebounded Clarion, 48-35, in the contest. Bona's 48 rebounds are the most in a game since they grabbed 50 against Binghamton during the 2020-21 season.
— Bona has not allowed more than 60 points to any opponent this season.