Former Cameron County High School standout Nate Sestina signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets early Thursday morning.
Sestina, who played college basketball at Bucknell University before playing as a grad transfer for the Kentucky Wildcats, went undrafted during Wednesday night’s NBA Draft, but quickly signed in the hours following.
An Exhibit 10 contract is a summer contract in the NBA world. It can be converted to a regular-season contract or a two-way deal (where a player splits time between the NBA G-League), or it can expire at the conclusion of camp and a player becomes a free agent.
Sestina, the 2014 Big 30 Player of the Year, was an All-Patriot League selection at Bucknell before averaging six points per game in his one season at Kentucky.