CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Cavaliers have a new general manager, elevating assistant GM Mike Gansey following Koby Altman’s move to president of basketball operations.
Gansey, appointed to assistant GM in July, 2017, will continue assisting Altman in scouting and personnel decisions while increasing his role in the team’s draft preparations and logistics.
“Mike has been an incredible resource to me and this organization and his work behind the scenes gives me great confidence that he is ready to take on more of a leadership role,” said Altman. “His community roots provides a unique perspective when evaluating players and the type of commitment needed to make a positive impact in Cleveland. I could not think of a better person to work alongside as we continue building this team toward sustainable success.”
Gansey has played a critical part in the franchise’s rise, serving as Altman’s right-hand man during the draft, where the Cavs have been able to add All-Star point guard Darius Garland, Collin Sexton and Rising Stars Isaac Okoro and Evan Mobley. All four are considered part of the core. Gansey was also instrumental in trades for All-Star center Jarrett Allen, small forward Lauri Markkanen, shooting guard Caris LeVert and Ricky Rubio, the veteran backup who was making a difference prior to his season-ending knee injury.
A 39-year-old native of Olmsted Falls, Gansey has been with the organization in some capacity since 2011. Prior to his role as assistant GM, he was previously GM for the Cleveland Charge — the Cavaliers’ exclusively-owned NBA G League team. Named 2016-17 NBA G League Executive of the Year, Gansey held a leadership role in the Charge front office before becoming part of the NBA team full time. Under Gansey’s watch in Canton, the Charge reached the playoffs in each of his five seasons.
Gansey was a three-time All-State star at Olmsted Falls High School, where he remains the school’s all-time leading scorer (1,909 points). As a senior, he finished second in Mr. Ohio Basketball voting behind LeBron James. After playing college basketball for St. Bonaventure and West Virginia, Gansey played four years professionally overseas. Upon retirement, he joined the Cavs as an intern, eventually working his way up the basketball-operations ladder.
In addition to Gansey’s promotion, the Cavs also announced Brandon Weems is now assistant GM. Weems had been senior director of player personnel. Former basketball chief of staff and team counsel Jason Hillman has ascended to vice president of basketball operations. Jon Nichols, the old senior director of strategy and research, has been named vice president of basketball strategy and personnel.