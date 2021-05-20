OLEAN — Dwayne Randall figured there was a strong chance he’d be No. 1.
After all, the current head golf professional at Bartlett Country Club had been named Western New York PGA Player of the Year five times during this particular 10-year stretch (2010-’12, 2014 and ‘18). And in almost every instance, if he wasn’t the POY, he was a close second.
“So I knew, ‘well, there’s a pretty good chance I was going to do okay in that running,’” Randall said with a chuckle.
‘Okay’ would be an understatement.
Earlier this month, Randall received an even bigger honor, being tabbed as the Western New York PGA Player of the Decade (from 2010-19). He edged another familiar name for the top spot, former longtime Pine Acres pro and current golf director at Chautauqua Institution Kirk Stauffer, who’d claimed POY honors three times during that stretch after winning it in six-straight years in the 2000s.
Randall, modest by nature and within a mere one-ring phone call to the Bartlett pro shop, described himself as “fortunate” for this latest professional honor.
“I’ve been fortunate as far as just being able to play well in tournaments,” he said. “It’s golf, you don’t always play well, but for whatever reason in tournaments I seem to do better. I don’t know why – maybe my focus narrows a little more than a casual round of golf.”
Of the motivation to compete, he added, “Most of the tournaments we play in, it’s either among my peers or we play in pro-am events, and you always want to play well for your amateur partners because they’re competing and you’re part of their team, so you never want to let anybody down by not playing well, so you’re motivated in that regard.
“I just like to go out and have fun, and if it’s a tournament, well, it’s an added bonus.”
YES, IF it’s a tournament, Randall is there to win.
And quite often, he does.
Since turning pro in 1996, the former golf director at Peek ‘n Peak has accumulated over 110 tournament victories and qualified for the PGA National Championship on 12 occasions. In the final year of the decade, he collected three firsts and five seconds en route to a second-place POY finish behind Stauffer. A year ago, he closed the pandemic-laden campaign with four-straight September firsts.
Most recently (on Monday), he and current St. Bonaventure golf coach Ryan Swanson finished tied for second (with a 70, one off the lead) at the WNYPGA Pro-Pro Stableford at Lancaster Country Club.
Randall knew, then, that as the WNY PGA began to unveil the decade’s top 10 players on its social media platforms, he’d be somewhere near the top. The question was: who’d be No. 1 between him and Stauffer, who so often finished one-two in the POY standings?
“It was funny because every week they would send out, starting with the top 10, then 10th, the ninth …,” Randall recounted. “The buddies and I, we’d text back and forth, ‘oh, I wonder who’s going to be next,’ that kind of thing. They really kind of kept it close to the vest and didn’t tell anybody, and then obviously once I saw that Kirk was second, I knew, ‘well, I haven’t been mentioned yet, so (maybe it’s me)?”
FOR RANDALL, who was appointed by Bartlett in December 2018, there’s a balance to strike between club duties and competing.
This weekend, his course will host the JCC Golf Classic; in two weeks, he’ll have the first Golf With the Bonnies event.
“And as much as I love to play and represent the club, first and foremost my responsibilities here at the club take precedent over anything,” he noted, “so if there’s any kind of confliction, obviously I don’t go and venture somewhere to play in a tournament; I stay here and take care of the event we’re hosting. That obviously plays a big role in the availability I have to compete.
“But if there’s no conflictions, absolutely, it’s something I look forward to.”
When it’s time to play, however – no matter the layoff – the 48-year-old is typically ready. He also has four-career 59s to his name.
“I wish I could say there’s a magic secret (to playing),” he said. “To be totally honest, I’m just one of those, I guess, fortunate people that I don’t need to practice a lot in order to stay sharp. The best part of my game is putting, so I don’t really need to ever practice that, I just tend to make putts and obviously that always helps.
“I don’t try to do anything special when I play, especially if I haven’t played in a while.”
And it’s difficult to be anything but satisfied with the results, as his colleague, Norm Strotman, the board president at Pennhills Club in Bradford, recently reminded him.
“A lot of people texted me (after winning POD honors),” Randall said, “but the one that made me laugh was (from Norm), who who said, ‘oh, you’re not just the Player of the Decade, you’re also the leading money winner of the Blaisdell Open’ at Pennhills, because that’s the big tournament in the area, and I’ve won it twice and finished second every other year.
“I was like, ‘of course he had to throw that in there.”
